NBA Teams That Passed on Luka Doncic Will Regret It, Says NBA Analyst

Last month, the subject of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic’s small slip in the 2018 NBA Draft remained a massive topic of discussion. This came after the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year had an incredible month, which he would later be recognized for while being named the Player of the Month on December 3, 2019, per Mavs.com.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was a guest on the Woj podcast hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski, and MacMahon revealed that Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac made the decision to pass on Luka Doncic because of his relationship with Doncic’s father, Sasha.

“Vlade, as close as he was to Luka, my understanding is they were honed in on Bagley by at least March, if not earlier than that, and my understanding is that him being so close to Luka and knowing his dad so well factored into their decision,” MacMahon said. “Basically, he didn’t think a whole lot of Luka’s dad, and then the whole like father, like son — well, I don’t know, this is a different dude. You messed that one up, Vlade.”

NBA Analyst Thinks Everybody Will Regret Passing on Doncic

During a recent sitdown with Fanatics View, ESPN’s Amin Elhassan shared that everyone will regret passing on Luka Doncic.

“Everyone will regret it! The Suns regret it already, the Kings will regret it, the Grizzlies are going to regret it, the Hawks are going to regret it. This is a no brainer,” shared Elhassan.

“This guy [Luka Doncic] is a no brainer talent, and it staggered me that people couldn’t see that. People tried to compare him to other European prospects from year’s past. Players such as [Andrea] Bargnani, [Danilo] Gallinari, Darko [Miličić], and Porzingis, who is has been an All-Star in our league, but none of them were ever MVP of the Euro League. Those guys didn’t play on the first team in Spain.”

“So, it’s ridiculous to make these comparisons with people that didn’t accomplish a tenth of what he [Luka Doncic] did as a teenager. In the toughest league in the world outside of the NBA. There’s no team that had a chance to get him that will not sit back and regret for years and think back about what could have happened. He is going to be something that we haven’t seen before,” said Elhassan.

ESPN's Amin Elhassan on NBA Teams Passing on Luka Doncic in 2018 Draft: "THEY'RE GOING TO REGRET IT"Watch as ESPN's Amin Elhassan speaks on Trae Young's recent comments on Luka & NBA Teams Passing on Luka Doncic in 2018 Draft (INTERVIEW BY LANDON BUFORD) #LukaDoncic #TraeYoung #DallasMavs Don’t forget to Subscribe to Fanatics View on YouTube for more exclusive sports content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1 https://www.youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals Basketball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYA8XpBfYwSIDGp6p70Wag Boxing & MMA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMSjEKmxTNrA-LYrU_RtRg College Football Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpm2KGfgIjk_jwjmBhB2Tw Baseball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tk0cTJsg3c9vzwEDzZ6Qw Dallas Mavericks Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamnhAGGMkWF5to0YqNiq1bsu Los Angeles Clippers Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jammARukvS4sznGqqOnmuNcnX Atlanta Hawks Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamn1KeWn-LVW8xZUO-5hcXH7 NBA Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamnaDz4K3X1uGmHQsUpszJpW Boxing Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamkdj7tT4Sldkk3RrZS1AeJB Fanatics View Exclusive Interviews Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamlfv_B5J76s1syrJOt2cw3c Fanatics View is credentialed and recognized by all major sports leagues – including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and sport of Boxing. Fanatics View has been producing original content since 2016 and is one of the most accomplished sports media start-ups in modern history, specializing in exclusive sports video content. Fanatics View is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is independently owned and operated. Want to help Fanatics View grow? Donate to our company by clicking here: https://gogetfunding.com/fanatics-view-original-sports-videos-and-media-production/ Visit us at http://fanaticsview.com/ for daily sports videos & Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & IG https://www.facebook.com/fanaticsview https://www.twitter.com/fanaticsview https://www.instagram.com/fanaticsview 2019-12-18T07:29:04.000Z

Sacramento Kings Great Doug Christie Disagrees

During a recent interview with Doug Christie, I asked him about MacMahon’s report regarding the Kings making a mistake on passing on Doncic. He shared with me that he felt the story was false.

“First of all, I don’t think the story is true, but second of all, I think hindsight people will look back and say this and that. However, if you think about what happened here in Dallas, they had Dennis Smith Jr, and you draft Luka [Doncic], and Dennis doesn’t fit, so trade him,” told me.

“Sacramento already had De’Aaron Fox, and Fox is better than Smith Jr. Thus, the fit of what you are looking for because ultimately you have Luka and then you go out and get [Kristaps Porzingis] a big man to pair with him that can play. That is what you [Sacramento Kings] are doing with De’Aaron Fox.”

Christie also shared that he thinks Marvin Bagley will be a walking double-double.

“So, you know it happens in drafts, and the hindsight is always 20/20. And I think Marvin is going to be a fanatic player to the level that he is going to be we don’t know that yet. However, I think he is a walking 20 and ten and probably be an Allstar multiple, and Luka might be a comet superstar. One thing you do know, we will see these guys quite often because we had a history with them in the playoffs before and probably see them again,” said Christie.

READ NEXT: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Is ‘Sneaky Athletic,’ Says Heat Star, Jimmy Butler