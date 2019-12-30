Dolphins Pro Bowler Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

Miami Dolphins pro bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested in Florida on Sunday night, and now faces charges for domestic battery. According to a police report, Howard and his fiance’ reportedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation following an argument.

The report, obtained by the Sun Sentinal, states that Howard grabbed the woman’s arm and pushed her into a glass wall. Howard then dropped her, and she fell to the ground atop Howard’s crutches. The report further states that his fiance’ had redness and scratches on her forearm and wrist as a result of the altercation.

After the altercation, Davie Fire Rescue transported Howard to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Jail in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Howard’s bond was set at $3,000 upon booking, and is currently pending.

