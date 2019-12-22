Mike Boone Fantasy: Start or Sit Vikings RB on Monday Night?

Many fantasy football owners rode Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook all the way to their league’s title game. However, when push comes to shove this week, Cook will be nowhere to be found, as the first-time Pro Bowler suffered a shoulder injury a week ago and has been ruled out for Week 16.

The majority of those owners likely also rostered Cook’s backup Alexander Mattison for numerous weeks over the latter part of the season. Yet, with Mattison inactive in Week 15 with an ankle injury, it was little-known Mike Boone who starred in spot-duty for the injured Dalvin Cook vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Boone’s stellar play and Cook’s injury made the running back a waiver-wire darling earlier this week. Now, with Cook ruled out and Mattison’s availability up in the air, Boone’s potential startability is at an all-time high.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Mike Boone’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Green Bay Packers

Prior to the second half of the Minnesota Vikings Week 15 demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers, not many football fans knew the name “Mike Boone” outside of the Twin Cities. Certainly understandable, considering heading into last week’s game Boone had carried the football a grand total of eight times this season.

However, Boone has made a knack out of always answering the bell over his two-year NFL career. Despite Boone’s minuscule usage in the regular season, the running back has become a fan favorite thanks to his dominant preseason performances. Over his two preseasons as a member of the Vikings, Boone has never finished a four-game dress rehearsal worse than fourth in rushing, league-wide.

Boone carried over his hard-nosed running style into the regular season a week ago, touting the rock 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns in less than two quarters of play. That type of production is extremely solid, however, it’s not surprising when you take into consideration that the Vikings run offense ranks fourth in the NFL. In fact, all three running backs, Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Boone average at least 4.5 ypc this season.

Arguably the most appealing aspect of Boone’s fantasy outlook is the matchup on deck. The Green Bay Packers allow the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, including 14 rushing touchdowns to the position.

In the Vikings last game against the Packers back in Week 2, Minnesota running backs racked up 218 total yards and one touchdown.

Should You Start or Sit Mike Boone in Week 16?

Boone’s startability weighs heavily on the availability of fellow running back Alexander Mattison. If Mattison is healthy, Boone will undoubtedly serve as the second-option in the Minnesota backfield, as the former has been highly productive, not to mention the preferred choice behind Dalvin Cook all season long.

With that said, if Mattison is inactive, Boone becomes a highly intriguing option. The matchup is beautiful, and the Vikings offense churns out rushing yards no matter who’s in the backfield.

The trickiest part of this decision is the fact that Minnesota plays on Monday night. Be sure to go into the night with a backup plan, most specifically Jamaal Williams, as I do not believe Boone is worth a start with Mattison in the lineup.

However, if Boone is the last man standing in the Vikings backfield come kickoff on Monday night, fantasy owners can expect solid RB2 production.

*Check out our Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems to further optimize your lineups Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT: Alexander Mattison Fantasy: Start or Sit Vikings RB on MNF?