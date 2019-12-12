Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Has Smooth Response to Shade Thrown by Packers

When the Chicago Bears dropped their season opener to the Green Bay Packers, a 10-3 disappointment at Soldier Field that saw Matt Nagy’s offense struggle immensely, it started a rollercoaster of a season for the Bears. It also led to a bit of trash talk.

After the game, Packers cornerback Tramon Williams threw some major shade at Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, saying: “We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback. We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance.”

Trubisky hadn’t responded to Williams’ comments until this week, when he was asked specifically about them. Trubisky did not flinch in his response.

Mitch Trubisky Addresses Tramon Williams Comments

Trubisky was asked about what would be different for this Bears offense this time around against a tough Packer team. “We have a newfound identity…everybody is real locked in,” Trubisky said, also mentioning the struggle the entire team has been through this season.

“Adversity does two things. It pulls people apart or brings them together,” Trubisky noted, saying the team is much stronger after weathering a tough overall season. Then, he was asked about Williams’ comments, and his response was swift.

“I’ve got enough motivation from the outside, I guess that’s even more motivation,” Trubisky said, before continuing. “I didn’t hear that. I don’t really care,” he said nonchalantly. “I didn’t really play the way I wanted to the first game, that’s fairly obvious, so for him to say something about it, I mean, that’s just an obvious statement.”

Trubisky Says He’s More Confident This Time Around vs Green Bay

When asked if the Bears’ upcoming game against Green Bay has more weight because of the historic rivalry between the two teams, Trubisky said: “The rivalry’s very important … where we’re at as a team, we’re just hungry that whoever’s on our schedule next, we’re gonna come ready to play. We’re at the point where … we don’t really care who shows up next.”

Trubisky also noted that he felt he has gotten much more mentally tough over this season specifically considering both his and the team’s struggles and the criticism, and he said he feels ready to go this weekend in Lambeau–a place he has never won.

“Confident about this week. Just gotta come ready to play,” Trubisky said.

When asked what he appreciates most about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Trubisky cited Rodgers’ consistency, and being a quality QB over a long period of time, although he didn’t linger on the subject of Rodgers, nor did he heap loads of praise on the Packers’ quarterback.

Last year in December, the Bears clinched the division against the Packers at Soldier Field. This year, they’ll be playing for their season in Green Bay.

