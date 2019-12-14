WATCH: Texas Rangers’ New Stadium Catches Fire

A blazing fire took place at what’s scheduled to become the new home of MLB team, the Texas Rangers, on Saturday afternoon. Globe Life Field is located in Arlington, Texas. Video of the incident was shared on social media, in which it’s possible to see the bursting flames in the lower concourse and smoke emanating from the roof.

Proposed to be ready for the Texas Rangers’ upcoming 2020 season, Globe Life Field is currently under construction, but scheduled to open on March 23, 2020. Designed by HKS Inc., the project is being overseen by Manhattan Construction Company, the Construction Manager of the project.

A video on snapchat captured what the fire looked like up close, and the flames appeared to be emanating from the bottom level of the stadium. Located south of Randol Mill Road and west of Stadium drive, there appears to be numerous workers on site, and the smoke can be seen from beyond the parking lot.

The blazing fire was quickly put out, but the cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation. Arlington Fire Department tweeted that they were on the scene at “2-alarm fire,” and that there were no reported injuries.

John Blake, the Rangers’ executive vice president of communications said, “I’m waiting for more information, but apparently it looks like it has been contained.”

Rangers’ New Retractable Roof Makes The New Stadium A $1 Billion Project

The original Globe Life Park cost $191 million to build in 1994, and in addition to inflation costs, the new version will cost considerably more, especially because of the new retractable roof, which was proposed due to the sometimes unbearable summer heat in Texas.

According to the team, a total of 19,000 tons of steel were used to build the roof, and is covered by highly transparent and lightweight ETFE plastic polymer. The estimated time for the 5.5 acre roof to open and close is estimated to take about 12 to 15 minutes.

Globe Life Field’s first event will not be the home-opener for the Rangers, but a concert headlined by Chris Stapleton on March 14, 2020. The Rangers’ first game in their new home will be an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23. The official home-opener is set to take place on March 31, with the Rangers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

In November, The Rangers Celebrated The New Stadium Being 85% Complete

While the fire may cause a setback to the purported grand opening, it was less than a month ago that the Texas MLB team was celebrating a momentous occasion in relation to the monster construction project being nearly complete.

With construction under way, the new lease on the stadium is now extended to January 1, 2054. With 1.7 million square feet of ballpark, Globe Life Field is expected to seat crowds of up to 40,300, not included standing room.

With the goal of giving fans a more intimate experience at the ballpark, fans seated on the lower concourse will be seven inches closer to home plate than at Globe Life Park. Those sitting in the upper concourse will now be 23 inches closer.

