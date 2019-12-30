Pat Shurmur Fired as Giants Head Coach After 2 Seasons

The New York Giants went into Week 17 hoping to play spoilers to their divisional foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, but even that may not have saved Pat Shurmur’s job. With a victory over the Birds and a little help from the Redskins, the G-Men would have sent the Eagles’ playoff hopes packing. Instead, Philadelphia pulled away from Big Blue in their final half of the 2019 regular season, winning the game 34-17 and punching their ticket to the postseason.

This past Sunday’s game summed up a multi-year run of mediocrity and utter disappointment for the Giants organization and Big-Blue hopefuls around the world.

However, change is on the horizon for the Giants. New York’s front office has officially seen enough of the product being put forth in front of them, and have decided to make a change. On Black Monday, the G-Men fired their head coach of the past two seasons in Shurmur, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur, source says. It’s over after two years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Shurmur Has Been a Historically Bad Head Coach

With the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, the New York Giants fell to 4-12 on the season, ending their disappointing 2019 campaign. However, that record will live on in Pat Shurmur’s head coaching resume, which by the way, will go down in history as one of the worst in NFL history.

With the loss to Philly, Shurmur’s all-time win-loss record as a head coach fell to 19-46. In fact, his .292 win-loss percentage is the seventh-worst in NFL history. Over Shurmur’s four seasons as a full-time NFL head coach (two with the Cleveland Browns, and two with the Giants), he never once coached a team to more than five victories in a single season.

Where Do the Giants Go From Here?

The Giants have won just one more game total over their last three seasons than they did in their most recent winning season. New York has captured just 12 victories over their last 48 regular-season games since their 11-5 season under Ben McAdoo back in 2016.

Despite the Giants’ poor track record of late, this will still be a highly sought-after gig for two reasons. First, their organization is one of the most respected in all of football. Second, and most importantly, they have a young quarterback in Daniel Jones who showed prominent promise and upside in his rookie season.

Names such as Matt Rhule and Mike McCarthy will be circulated over the next handful of days, while coordinators from some of the 12 playoff teams will be associated with New York. There’s also the possibility that the rumors of the Giants being interested in Jason Garrett are true. Plus, let’s not forget about Dave Gettleman’s history with Ron Rivera.

No matter who ends up at the helm of the New York Giants one thing is evidently clear. This team needs an influx of talent. For years, New York has prided themselves as being one of the more classic run and operated franchises in football. However, the Giants will need to turn the page to a more modern approach from the front office all the way down to their schematics. The Giants have more cornerstones on their roster than virtually any other HC job on the open market. Now, it’s time to find the right person to guide the pieces to league-wide dominance.

