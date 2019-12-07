NFL Betting Lines: Week 14 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The NFL can flex important games into the Sunday night window later in the regular season, but the league also doesn’t want to feature the same teams in primetime every week when including the Thursday and Monday night games. That might be the only reason why the league didn’t flex this Sunday’s mega-showdown between the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) and New Orleans Saints (10-2) from 1 p.m. to primetime. The Saints are -2.5 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and have covered eight of their past 10 overall.

Unquestionably, 49ers-Saints is the most important game of Week 14 as the winner is perhaps in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the NFC. Especially if it’s New Orleans because it has a much easier schedule the rest of the way than San Francisco does. The 49ers might not even win the NFC West because of the co-first-place Seattle Seahawks – Seattle already owns the tiebreaker and hosts San Francisco in Week 17. The Saints clinched the NFC South last Thursday with a win in Atlanta, while the 49ers lost 20-17 in Baltimore.

That 49ers-Ravens matchup was a potential Super Bowl preview, and this week Baltimore visits Buffalo in what could be an AFC playoff preview. The Bills are a very surprising 9-3 – they haven’t won double-digit games this century – but probably will be relegated to Wild-Card status because they play in the same AFC East as the New England Patriots. No team is hotter than the Ravens and no player hotter than quarterback Lamar Jackson. He led a 20-17 victory over the 49ers last Sunday, Baltimore’s eighth straight win. Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are the top two running QBs in the NFL. The Ravens are 6-point betting favorites while Buffalo is 5-0-1 ATS in its past six as a dog according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The game that should draw the highest television ratings and most betting action at sportsbooks Sunday is the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots, who are 3-point home favorites. Patrick Mahomes perhaps has passed Tom Brady as the face of the NFL, and Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP. However, Brady is 2-0 against his young counterpart. The Patriots won a home shootout over the visiting Chiefs last regular season and then a terrific 37-31 overtime matchup in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

Kansas City appeared to have the AFC title game won on a late interception of Brady, but Chiefs defender Dee Ford was called for offsides. In overtime, the Patriots got the ball first and drove right down the field and scored, never allowing Mahomes to touch the ball. Many have called for the league to change playoff OT rules in the wake of that to where both teams are guaranteed one possession. Kansas City is 9-2-1 ATS in its past 12 as an underdog.

