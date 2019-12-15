NFL Betting Lines: Week 15 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders is one of the least important games of Week 15 in terms of playoff positioning, national interest, etc. However, expect the most raucous atmosphere in the NFL this season, almost more like a college rivalry game along the lines of Alabama-Auburn.

That’s because it’s the last-ever game in Oakland for the Raiders ahead of their move to Las Vegas starting next season. The franchise debuted in 1960 as a charter member of the AFL. Think of how many historic games were played in the city – yes, the Raiders were in Los Angeles from 1982-94 – and how many Hall of Famers donned an Oakland Raiders uniform. Just won’t be the same in Las Vegas. The Raiders are -6.5 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, while Jacksonville has lost 11 in a row on the West Coast.

Well-coached teams rarely fall into “trap” games, but Sunday’s matchup for the New England Patriots at the one-win Cincinnati Bengals sure looks like potentially one. New England is coming off a tough stretch of games against Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City. Plus, the Patriots have a big one at home next week against the Buffalo Bills in which New England can clinch yet another AFC East title. That said, no team is better coached than the Patriots under Bill Belichick and the Pats haven’t lost three in a row since 2002. They are -10 at betting sites and 5-1 ATS in the past six against Cincinnati.

Speaking of the surprising Bills, they will play on Sunday night for the first time since 2007 and only the second time in franchise history when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game was “flexed” into the prime-time window, replacing Vikings-Chargers. Buffalo was the only team in the NFL this year without a scheduled night game. Quite possible if not likely that the Bills and Steelers will be the two AFC Wild-Card teams this year. Pittsburgh is -1.5 and has covered 10 of the past 11 against Buffalo according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The NFL’s oldest rivalry is renewed when the Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers, the historic 200th meeting between them including playoffs. The Bears still have rather slim playoff hopes but look like a different team in the past month-plus by winning four of five. They dominated Dallas last Thursday night. Green Bay controls its destiny to win the NFC North and a first-round playoff bye. The Packers go for the season sweep as they won 10-3 in Chicago in the 2019 Kickoff Game on September 5. It was an ugly offensive game. The Pack are -4.5 this time and have covered 13 of the past 18 against the Bears.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.