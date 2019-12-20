NFL Betting Lines: Week 16 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted running back Le’Veon Bell out of Michigan State with the 48th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and it proved to be a steal of a choice. From 2014-17, Bell broke numerous Steelers records – a franchise with some pretty darn good running backs in its history – and was arguably the best all-around tailback in the NFL.

However, Bell and the Steelers could never agree on a long-term contract and he sat out the entire 2018 season despite being healthy simply because he deemed $14 million for that year not worthy as Bell wanted long-term security. This offseason, Bell signed as a free agent with the New York Jets. Bell has been a huge disappointment, but surely he will be fired up when he faces the Steelers for the first time on Sunday. Pittsburgh is a 3-point road favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and has covered four of the past five in this series.

Arguably the most important game of Week 16 is the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles. Just twice in a non-strike season has a team with a losing record won a division title but it’s possible that either the Cowboys or Eagles do so this year in the NFC East (they would have to tie here). Should Dallas win, it most likely takes the division title because it dominated Philadelphia 37-10 earlier this season. If Philly wins, it will depend on what happens in Week 17. The Cowboys are -3 and have won and covered six of their past seven in Philly.

The Baltimore Ravens are on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak following an easy victory last Thursday over the New York Jets. Baltimore can clinch the AFC’s top overall seed on Sunday with a win at the Cleveland Browns; the Ravens could even with a loss but would need help elsewhere. No doubt that Coach John Harbaugh would like to wrap it up Sunday to rest some key players in Week 17. The Ravens haven’t lost since a 40-25 blowout at home to Cleveland in Week 4, one of the most inexplicable results of the 2019 season. The Ravens are -10.5 at online sports betting sites and are 9-2 ATS in their past 11 in Cleveland.

The Sunday night game is a matchup of 2018 division winners as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears. Kansas City already has clinched another AFC West title, while Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Bears chose QB Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft, which in hindsight turned out to be a huge mistake. They should have taken reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who was snapped up at No. 10 overall by the Chiefs. Kansas City is -5.5, with Chicago 11-2-1 ATS in its past 14 as an underdog.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.