Football TV Schedule: What NFL & CFB Games Are on Today, Saturday Dec. 21?

There is plenty of football to watch today as you wrap your Christmas presents. The schedule for Saturday, December 21 is a rare day with both college football and NFL games. The NFL has a triple-header for Week 16, while the college football bowl season has officially begun.

Instead of a Thursday Night Football matchup, the NFL opted to have three games on Saturday. It is a one-time event as the Week 17 schedule has all games on Sunday as the playoff matchups get finalized.

The Texans square off with the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Eastern to start off the day. Houston is looking to secure the AFC South title as Tampa Bay tries to play spoiler. Buffalo takes on New England at 4:30 p.m. as the two teams battle for the AFC East. Finally, the 49ers face the Rams in a primetime NFC West matchup. All three games will be on NFL Network.

Buffalo still needs some help to win the division even if they upset New England. Tom Brady discussed the rare Saturday matchup ahead of Week 16.

“It’s a big game for both teams, so we’re going to go out there and try to play our best,” Brady said, per NESN. “This is a great [Bills] team that’s been playing really well all year. They’ve got a great defense, and it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

There Are 7 College Football Bowl Games on TV

If you missed college football, it is back in full force with seven bowl games on the TV schedule. One game to watch is the Las Vegas Bowl featuring Boise State taking on Washington at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. It will be Chris Petersen’s final game as Washington’s coach as he takes on his former team.

“Obviously, personally speaking, there’s a lot other teams that I probably like to be playing for this last time, but it is what it is and it’s interesting how sometimes things work out,” Petersen explained to YakTri News.

If you are looking for offense, tune into the Boca Bowl featuring FAU and SMU. Florida Atlantic will be without former head coach Lane Kiffin as he took the Ole Miss job.

Here is a look at the NFL and college football TV schedule for Saturday, December 21.

NFL Week 16 Schedule: Saturday, December 21

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Texans vs. Bucs 1 p.m. NFL Network Bills vs. Patriots 4:30 p.m. NFL Network Rams vs. 49ers 8:15 p.m. NFL Network

College Football Bowl Schedule: Saturday, December 21