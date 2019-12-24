NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC & AFC Standings Heading Into Week 17

There is one week to go in the regular season and the NFL playoff picture is heating up. The NFC and AFC both have one playoff spot up for grabs meaning there are just two postseason slots that have not been claimed.

The Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC but the rest of the playoff picture has yet to be determined. All NFC seeds are still in play despite five of the six postseason spots already being secured. The 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings and Saints are all fighting for the top two seeds.

Kansas City and New England are battling for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Titans, Steelers and Raiders all have a chance to claim the final AFC spot. Tennessee has a difficult matchup with Houston, while the Steelers play the Ravens who are expected to have a number of players sitting out the game ahead of the postseason including Lamar Jackson. The Raiders need to win and receive a lot of help to make the playoffs.

The Eagles will clinch the No. 4 seed in the NFC with a win over the Giants. Philadelphia and Dallas are fighting for the final NFC playoff spot, but the Cowboys are now a longshot after their loss to the Eagles.

San Francisco and Seattle headline the Week 17 slate of games. The winner will be the NFC West champion and has a chance at one of the top two seeds in the conference.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff standings. We will be updating this page after the Monday Night football game.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 12 3 0 2. Saints* 12 3 0 3. Packers* 11 3 0 4. Eagles 8 7 0 5. Seahawks* 11 4 0 6. Vikings* 10 4 0 7. Rams 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 8 0 9. Cowboys 7 8 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 New Orleans Saints

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 4 0 2. Vikings* 10 4 0 3. Rams 8 7 0 4. Bears 7 8 0 5. Cowboys 7 8 0

NFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention after Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Playoff Standings

The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 13 2 0 2. Patriots* 12 3 0 3. Chiefs* 11 4 0 4. Texans* 10 5 0 5. Bills* 10 5 0 6. Titans 8 7 0 7. Steelers 8 7 0 8. Colts 7 8 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 5 0 2. Titans 8 7 0 3. Steelers 8 7 0 4. Raiders 7 8 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention after Week 16.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Oakland Raiders