NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: NFC & AFC Matchups

The 2020 NFL playoffs have finally arrived and we are breaking down the AFC and NFC seedings. The Baltimore Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Kansas City Chiefs jumped the New England Patriots for the No. 2 seed.

The Patriots will start their postseason push on Wild Card weekend as the No. 3 seed after the Miami Dolphins upset the defending champs in Week 17. The Eagles secured the final spot in the NFC by winning the division and will be the No. 4 seed.

As for the top of the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints were all fighting for the top two seeds in the NFC. The Niners held onto the No. 1 spot by defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the final game of Week 17 while the Packers comeback against the Detroit Lions set them up with the No. 2 seed.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff bracket, seeds and matchups.

Here is the current NFL playoff bracket. The NFL reseeds the matchups prior to the Divisional Round. This means the top seed in each conference faces the highest remaining seed after the Wild Card matchups, so it is not a traditional bracket format.

AFC Bracket

NFC Bracket

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 13 3 0 2. Packers* 13 3 0 3. Saints* 13 3 0 4. Eagles* 9 7 0 5. Seahawks* 11 5 0 6. Vikings* 10 6 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 4 0 2. Vikings* 10 6 0

AFC Playoff Standings

The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 13 2 0 2. Chiefs* 12 4 0 3. Patriots* 12 4 0 4. Texans* 10 6 0 5. Bills* 10 5 0 6. Titans* 9 7 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 New England Patriots

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.