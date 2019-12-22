NFL Playoff Bracket 2019-20: Seeds, Matchups & Teams Week 16

The NFL playoff bracket has yet to be set in stone, but the current postseason picture offers a number of intriguing matchups. Starting in the NFC, we are likely to see either the Cowboys or Eagles hosting an NFC West runner-up who will finish with a better record.

The Seahawks or 49ers will likely be a road favorite in the Wild Card matchup over the Cowboys or Eagles. Over in the AFC, Baltimore can secure the No. 1 seed with another victory. Things are more complicated in the NFC where the Seahawks, Packers, 49ers, Vikings and Saints all have a chance at one of the top seeds.

Heading into Week 16, the Wild Card race is tight in both conferences. The NFC Wild Card teams will both have double-digit wins meaning there are going to be a few good teams that miss out on the postseason. Pittsburgh and Tennessee are fighting for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Both teams are starting different quarterbacks than they were when the season began.

With two weeks to go in the regular season, there is still plenty of time for the seeds and matchups to change. There are four playoff spots up for grabs heading into Week 16.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff bracket, seeds and standings. We will be updating the following data after the Sunday games.

NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Seeds & Matchups as of Week 16

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff bracket. The top seed in each conference faces the highest remaining seed after the Wild Card matchups, so it is not a traditional bracket format.

AFC DIVISIONAL Conf. Champ. SUPER BOWL Conf. Champ. DIVISIONAL NFC WILD CARD MIAMI WILD CARD 6 Steelers 6 Vikings 2 Patriots 2 Packers 3 Chiefs 3 Saints 5 Bills 5 Hawks 1 Ravens 1 49ers 4 Texans 4 Cowboys

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 12 3 0 2. Packers* 11 3 0 3. Saints* 11 3 0 4. Cowboys 7 7 0 5. Seahawks* 11 3 0 6. Vikings* 10 4 0 7. Rams 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 7 0 9. Eagles 7 7 0 10. Buccaneers 7 8 0 11. Falcons 5 9 0 12. Panthers 5 9 0 13. Cardinals 4 9 1 14. Giants 3 11 0 15. Redskins 3 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 3 0 2. Vikings* 10 4 0 3. Rams 8 7 0 4. Bears 7 7 0 5. Eagles 7 7 0 6. Buccaneers 7 8 0 7. Falcons 5 9 0 8. Panthers 5 9 0 9. Cardinals 3 8 1 10. Redskins 3 11 0 11. Giants 3 11 0

NFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 12 2 0 2. Patriots* 12 3 0 3. Chiefs* 10 4 0 4. Texans 10 5 0 5. Bills* 10 5 0 6. Steelers 8 6 0 7. Titans 8 6 0 8. Browns 6 8 0 9. Raiders 6 8 0 10. Colts 6 8 0 11. Jaguars 5 9 0 12. Broncos 5 9 0 13. Chargers 5 9 0 14. Jets 5 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 11 0 16. Bengals 1 13 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 5 0 2. Steelers 8 6 0 3. Titans 8 6 0 4. Browns 6 8 0 5. Raiders 6 8 0 6. Colts 6 8 0 7. Jaguars 5 9 0 8. Chargers 5 9 0 9. Broncos 5 9 0 10. Jets 5 9 0 11. Dolphins 3 11 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders