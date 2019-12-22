NFL Playoff Bracket 2019-20: Seeds, Matchups & Teams Week 16

The NFL playoff bracket has yet to be set in stone, but the current postseason picture offers a number of intriguing matchups. Starting in the NFC, we are likely to see either the Cowboys or Eagles hosting an NFC West runner-up who will finish with a better record.
The Seahawks or 49ers will likely be a road favorite in the Wild Card matchup over the Cowboys or Eagles. Over in the AFC, Baltimore can secure the No. 1 seed with another victory. Things are more complicated in the NFC where the Seahawks, Packers, 49ers, Vikings and Saints all have a chance at one of the top seeds.
Heading into Week 16, the Wild Card race is tight in both conferences. The NFC Wild Card teams will both have double-digit wins meaning there are going to be a few good teams that miss out on the postseason. Pittsburgh and Tennessee are fighting for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Both teams are starting different quarterbacks than they were when the season began.
With two weeks to go in the regular season, there is still plenty of time for the seeds and matchups to change. There are four playoff spots up for grabs heading into Week 16.
Here is a look at the current NFL playoff bracket, seeds and standings. We will be updating the following data after the Sunday games.
NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Seeds & Matchups as of Week 16
Here is a look at the current NFL playoff bracket. The top seed in each conference faces the highest remaining seed after the Wild Card matchups, so it is not a traditional bracket format.
|AFC
|DIVISIONAL
|Conf. Champ.
|SUPER BOWL
|Conf. Champ.
|DIVISIONAL
|NFC
|WILD CARD
|MIAMI
|WILD CARD
|6 Steelers
|6 Vikings
|2 Patriots
|2 Packers
|3 Chiefs
|3 Saints
|5 Bills
|5 Hawks
|1 Ravens
|1 49ers
|4 Texans
|4 Cowboys
NFC Playoff Standings
Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|1. 49ers*
|12
|3
|0
|2. Packers*
|11
|3
|0
|3. Saints*
|11
|3
|0
|4. Cowboys
|7
|7
|0
|5. Seahawks*
|11
|3
|0
|6. Vikings*
|10
|4
|0
|7. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|8. Bears
|7
|7
|0
|9. Eagles
|7
|7
|0
|10. Buccaneers
|7
|8
|0
|11. Falcons
|5
|9
|0
|12. Panthers
|5
|9
|0
|13. Cardinals
|4
|9
|1
|14. Giants
|3
|11
|0
|15. Redskins
|3
|11
|0
NFC Playoff Matchups
Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.
No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints
No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys
Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers
NFC Wild Card Standings
The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|1. Seahawks*
|11
|3
|0
|2. Vikings*
|10
|4
|0
|3. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|4. Bears
|7
|7
|0
|5. Eagles
|7
|7
|0
|6. Buccaneers
|7
|8
|0
|7. Falcons
|5
|9
|0
|8. Panthers
|5
|9
|0
|9. Cardinals
|3
|8
|1
|10. Redskins
|3
|11
|0
|11. Giants
|3
|11
|0
NFC Teams in the Hunt
The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
AFC Playoff Standings
Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|1. Ravens*
|12
|2
|0
|2. Patriots*
|12
|3
|0
|3. Chiefs*
|10
|4
|0
|4. Texans
|10
|5
|0
|5. Bills*
|10
|5
|0
|6. Steelers
|8
|6
|0
|7. Titans
|8
|6
|0
|8. Browns
|6
|8
|0
|9. Raiders
|6
|8
|0
|10. Colts
|6
|8
|0
|11. Jaguars
|5
|9
|0
|12. Broncos
|5
|9
|0
|13. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|14. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|15. Dolphins
|3
|11
|0
|16. Bengals
|1
|13
|0
AFC Playoff Matchups
Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.
No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans
Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots
AFC Wild Card Standings
The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|1. Bills*
|10
|5
|0
|2. Steelers
|8
|6
|0
|3. Titans
|8
|6
|0
|4. Browns
|6
|8
|0
|5. Raiders
|6
|8
|0
|6. Colts
|6
|8
|0
|7. Jaguars
|5
|9
|0
|8. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|9. Broncos
|5
|9
|0
|10. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|11. Dolphins
|3
|11
|0
AFC Teams in the Hunt
The following teams have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 16.
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
Oakland Raiders