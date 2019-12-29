NFL Playoff Picture 2019-2020: NFC & AFC Standings After Week 17

The NFL playoff picture will be completely clear in less than 24 hours. Week 17 features a mixture of teams with little to play for and those fighting for their postseason lives.

Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Oakland are all fighting for the final AFC Wild Card spot. The Titans have the clearest path to the postseason as Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with a win over the Texans. Pittsburgh needs a win plus a Tennessee loss or tie to keep their season alive. The Steelers would also advance with a Titans loss, Colts win and a Raiders loss or tie.

Heading into Week 17, the only thing certain about the NFC is that the Vikings will be the No. 6 seed and the NFC East winner is locked into the No. 4 spot. The Eagles and Cowboys are still fighting for a playoff spot. If the Eagles defeat the Giants, they lock up the NFC East title. The Cowboys need a win over the Redskins and an Eagles loss to make the postseason.

The Niners-Seahawks Sunday Night Football Matchup Headlines Week 17

The Seahawks host the 49ers in one of the few games featuring two teams with something to play for in the matchup. The winner will be the NFC West champion and have a chance at a first-round bye. San Francisco would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over Seattle. The Seahawks would finish no lower than No. 3 with a victory but need the Packers to lose to be able to climb higher in the NFC standings.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff picture. We will be updating the standings as games go final throughout the day.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 12 3 0 2. Packers* 12 3 0 3. Saints* 12 3 0 4. Eagles 8 7 0 5. Seahawks* 11 4 0 6. Vikings* 10 5 0 7. Rams 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 8 0 9. Cowboys 7 8 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 4 0 2. Vikings* 10 5 0 3. Rams 8 7 0 4. Bears 7 8 0 5. Cowboys 7 8 0

NFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams are still in contention for a playoff spot.

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Playoff Standings

The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 13 2 0 2. Patriots* 12 3 0 3. Chiefs* 11 4 0 4. Texans* 10 5 0 5. Bills* 10 5 0 6. Titans 8 7 0 7. Steelers 8 7 0 8. Colts 7 8 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 5 0 2. Titans 8 7 0 3. Steelers 8 7 0 4. Raiders 7 8 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams are still in contention for a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Oakland Raiders