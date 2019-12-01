NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC & AFC Standings After Week 13

The NFL playoffs are a month away and the postseason picture still has a lot up in the air. We finally had our first team to punch their postseason ticket as the Saints clinched the NFC South with their Thanksgiving victory over the Falcons. Drew Brees is excited to make the postseason but admitted New Orleans has “bigger fish to fry.”

“This was objective No. 1 obviously, winning the division,” Brees noted, per Saints.com. “You know our mindset, the guys we have and just kind of how we progressed each and every year. We’ve got bigger fish to fry so to speak but have a list of goals and objectives. We just want to knock them down one by one, but at the end of the day, let’s just keep it simple right now. Let’s just focus on playing our best football. I still think it’s out there on both sides of the ball. If we continue to do that and do better each week, we’ll see what happens.”

The Cowboys’ loss to the Bills means the NFC East standings are as cloudy as ever. Philadelphia would be tied with Dallas if they are able to snag a win against the Dolphins. The Seahawks and 49ers remain in a tight race for the NFC West. Both teams have difficult matchups in Week 13 with the Niners taking on the Ravens, while the Seahawks square off with the Vikings.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff standings. We will continue to update the standings below after the late afternoon games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings: Heading Into Week 13

Teams with an asterik have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 10 1 0 2. Saints* 10 2 0 3. Packers 8 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 6 0 5. Seahawks 9 2 0 6. Vikings 8 3 0 7. Rams 6 5 0 8. Bears 6 6 0 9. Eagles 5 6 0 10. Panthers 5 6 0 11. Buccaneers 4 7 0 12. Cardinals 3 7 1 13. Giants 2 9 0 14. Redskins 2 9 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 New Orleans Saints

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks 9 2 0 2. Vikings 8 3 0 3. Rams 6 5 0 4. Bears 6 6 0 5. Eagles 5 6 0 6. Panthers 5 6 0 7. Buccaneers 4 7 0 8. Cardinals 3 7 1 9. Giants 2 9 0 10. Redskins 2 9 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Patriots 10 1 0 2. Ravens 9 2 0 3. Texans 7 4 0 4. Chiefs 7 4 0 5. Bills 9 3 0 6. Steelers 6 5 0 7. Raiders 6 5 0 8. Colts 6 5 0 9. Titans 6 5 0 10. Browns 5 6 0 11. Jaguars 4 7 0 12. Chargers 4 7 0 13. Jets 4 7 0 14. Broncos 3 8 0 15. Dolphins 2 9 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 New England Patriots & No. 2 Baltimore Ravens

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.