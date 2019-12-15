NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC & AFC Standings After Week 15

The NFL playoff picture is heating up with just a few more weeks remaining until the postseason begins. Heading into Week 15, the Saints, Chiefs and Ravens had all clinched playoff berths.

This means there were still nine playoff spots up for grabs with three weeks to go. The Bills, Patriots and 49ers can all officially join the list of playoff teams with a Week 15 victory. The Packers can punch their playoff ticket with a win over the Bears combined with a Rams loss to the Cowboys. Seattle needs a victory over the Panthers combined with either a loss by the Rams or Vikings to seal their postseason fate.

Baltimore is the AFC North champions but can seal the No. 1 seed in the conference if the Patriots and Chiefs lose. The Ravens would at least secure a first-round bye with either a Chiefs or Patriots loss.

The Steelers-Bills, Rams-Cowboys, Saints-Colts & Texans-Titans Headline the Week 15 Schedule

The Week 15 schedule lacks some of the firepower we saw one weekend ago, but there are still a number of games with playoff implications. The Steelers take on the Bills in a matchup featuring the two AFC Wild Card teams if the postseason started today. The Rams-Cowboys, Saints-Colts and Texans-Titans are also matchups featuring two teams firmly in the playoff picture.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff standings in the AFC and NFC. We will be updating the tables below after the late-afternoon games are completed.

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 12 2 0 2. Patriots 10 3 0 3. Chiefs* 9 4 0 4. Texans 8 5 0 5. Bills 9 4 0 6. Steelers 8 5 0 7. Titans 8 5 0 8. Browns 6 7 0 9. Raiders 6 7 0 10. Colts 6 7 0 11.Broncos 5 8 0 12. Chargers 5 8 0 13. Jets 5 9 0 14. Jaguars 4 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills 9 4 0 2. Steelers 8 5 0 3. Titans 8 5 0 4. Raiders 6 7 0 5. Colts 6 7 0 6. Browns 6 7 0 7. Chargers 5 8 0 8. Broncos 5 8 0 9. Jets 5 9 0 10. Jaguars 4 9 0 11. Dolphins 3 10 0

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 11 2 0 2. Packers 10 3 0 3. Saints* 10 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 7 0 5. Seahawks 10 3 0 6. Vikings 9 4 0 7. Rams 8 5 0 8. Bears 7 6 0 9. Buccaneers 6 7 0 10. Eagles 6 7 0 11. Panthers 5 8 0 12. Cardinals 3 9 1 13. Redskins 3 10 0 14. Giants 2 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.