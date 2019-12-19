No NFL Thursday Night Football Game on TV Tonight, December 19

There is not an NFL Thursday Night Football game on tonight, December 19. There are no more Thursday night games for the remainder of the season as the NFL scheduled a triple-header for Saturday, December 21 as part of the Week 16 schedule. The Week 17 schedule will also not have any Thursday night games as all teams will play on Sunday, December 29 when the playoff matchups will be decided.

Saturday’s games are some of the best matchups for Week 16 as five of the teams playing have either made the playoffs or still have a chance to make the postseason. When the NFL originally announced the schedule they highlighted five games that could be flexed to Saturday, December 21. The Lions-Broncos and Raiders-Chargers will remain on Sunday as planned.

The Buccaneers host the Texans to kick off the Week 16 schedule on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern. New England takes on the Buffalo at 4:30 p.m. in the marquee matchup of the day. The two teams are fighting for the AFC East division title and potentially a first-round bye. Finally, the 49ers square off with the Rams at 8:15 p.m. Eastern in an NFC West showdown to conclude Saturday’s triple-header. All games will be televised on NFL Network.

The Cowboys-Eagles Game Highlights the Week 16 Schedule

There are still a good number of games on Sunday including the Cowboys taking on the Eagles in a matchup with major playoff implications. The winner will be the favorite to win the NFC East and likely secure the No. 4 seed in the NFC. Thanks to NFL rules, the Cowboys or Eagles will host a playoff game despite likely having an inferior record than their opponent. The NFC West runner-up is the favorite to be their opponent as the No. 5 seed.

The Saints-Titans and Packers-Vikings are two additional games featuring teams firmly in the postseason picture. New Orleans is trying to secure one of the top two seeds in the NFC, while the Titans are still in the hunt in the AFC South. The Packers and Vikings are competing for the NFC North title on Monday Night Football to conclude the week’s games. Just two weeks remain in the NFL season as the postseason begins on Saturday, January 4th.

Here is a look at the full NFL Week 16 schedule.

NFL Week 16 Schedule: Saturday, December 21

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Texans vs. Bucs 1 p.m. NFL Network Bills vs. Patriots 4:30 p.m. NFL Network Rams vs. 49ers 8:15 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Week 16 Schedule: Sunday, December 22

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Jaguars vs. Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Ravens vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS Saints vs. Titans 1 p.m. Fox Panthers vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox Bengals vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS Steelers vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS Giants vs. Redskins 1 p.m. Fox Cowboys vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox Cardinals vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Chiefs vs. Bears 8:20 p.m. NBC

NFL Week 16 Schedule: Monday, December 23