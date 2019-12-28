NFL Betting Lines: Week 17 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

It has happened again in the NFL in 2019. For the 30th straight year, at least four teams qualified for the playoffs after missing the previous season. Those four are the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, and Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC.

In the AFC, the only playoff spot not clinched is the second Wild Card spot, which will go to either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Tennessee Titans, neither of which made the postseason in 2018. Both teams catch breaks in Week 17 because they are playing opponents who are likely to rest many starters.

Pittsburgh is at the Baltimore Ravens, who have wrapped up the AFC’s top seed and will sit star QB Lamar Jackson, the clear-cut NFL MVP, among others. The Steelers need a win and a Titans loss to get the final AFC playoff berth. Pittsburgh is a 2-point betting favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com even though the Ravens are on an 11-game winning streak. Tennessee visits the Houston Texans, who have clinched the AFC South and can’t get a first-round bye regardless of what happens on Sunday. The Titans are in the playoffs with a victory. Interesting that one team could help a bitter rival potentially earn a playoff spot. Tennessee is -3.5 at sports betting sites but has lost its past seven in Houston.

In the NFC, five of the six playoff spots are wrapped up as we are just waiting on the NFC East champion. The Dallas Cowboys could have clinched it in Week 16 with a victory at the Philadelphia Eagles, but Philly pulled a minor 17-9 upset. So, if the Eagles win as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday at the New York Giants then they will be division champions. Philly is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 at the Giants. If the Eagles lose and Dallas wins at home against the Washington Redskins as an 11-point favorite, then the Cowboys are NFC East champions for the second year in a row. Dallas has won the past six in this series.

There is still some playoff positioning to be had in the NFC. The final game of the 2019 regular season is an 8:20 p.m. ET matchup (flexed into prime time) as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks, who are 3.5-point home underdogs largely because of so many injuries – especially at running back. The winner is the NFC West champion and potentially the conference’s top seed (San Francisco is with a victory). The loser will go on the road next weekend in the playoffs as a Wild Card club. Seattle has covered nine straight games as an underdog.

