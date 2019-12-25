Nick Young Proposed to GF & Baby Mama Keonna Green on Christmas!

Former Denver Nuggets star Nick Young had the best Christmas surprise for longtime girlfriend and baby mama Keonna Green, he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife – and she said yes!

The engagement ring is both stunning and huge. Swaggy P shared the news on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, “Merry Christmas…. @keonnanecole Said Yes 💍!!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce’s it’s ova for Swaggy.”

Nick, 33, started dating Green back in high school. They welcomed son Nick Jr. in 2012, and gave him a little sister, Navi, in 2016. The couple had their third child, Nyce, in July. All three kids were included in their Christmas engagement photos, where the entire family is seen wearing matching Christmas pajamas and opening presents.

Green, who owns a children’s clothing store called Young’s Playhouse, was sitting by the Christmas tree with their youngest child when Young came over and got down one on knee. Their son filmed the special moment as Young said to Green, “I love you, and I want to spend the rest of my life you.”

After Green said “yes,” Young yelled to Nick Jr., “We did it, son!”

Young Was Briefly Engaged to Iggy Azalea Before He Was Caught Cheating With Green

There was a major scandal when Navi was born because at the time, Young was engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, 28. Young and Azalea split following the news of his cheating, and the NBA free agent then reunited with Green. Young’s future wife harbors no ill-will toward Azalea and has no regrets on how they reconnected.

Green told US Weekly in March, “I wish her a lifetime of success. I’m definitely not going to apologize for being in love with a man who I have a lot of history with. I do wish her that kind of success and hope that she can get through this difficult time and she and Nick can move forward from this.”

Nick Young Loves Being a Dad

When Green and Young welcomed their third child, there were a lot of jokes made online about how that was good news the NBA player wasn’t on a team, and would be home a lot. Such comments didn’t sit well with Young, and he let users online know it.

Young, who had just been waived by the Denver Nuggets tweeted “Just say congrats we don’t need the negativity around my lil one we’re happy let us be happy thank you to everyone who being positive and praying for [those] who need joy in their life… thanks and help us come up with names that start with N lol.”

Swaggy P is enjoying being a father. He told Us Weekly that he loves being Nick Jr.’s best friend. “That’s like the best thing ever,” he said. “Just being home and seeing them grow up, you know? The other day, I saw him… buy a Valentine’s gift for somebody. I thought that was the best thing.”

