Oklahoma vs LSU Peach Bowl Betting: Prediction & Pick

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the No. 1 LSU Tigers (13-0) look to continue their undefeated ways in the Peach Bowl against Jalen Hurts and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1).

The winner of this CFP semifinal matchup will head to the national championship to face either Ohio State or Clemson, so the stakes will be extremely high. The Tigers are 13.5 point favorites in this one, but will they cover? Here’s a preview of the game followed by betting trends and my prediction.

LSU

The Tigers have the nation’s best offense, with Burrow leading the NCAA in touchdown passes (48) and completion percentage (77.9). One of Burrow’s favorite targets, wideout Ja’Marr Chase, leads the nation in receiving touchdowns with 18, and he has just under 1,500 yards this season. The Sooners have allowed 20 receiving touchdowns while netting just seven interceptions on the season, so Burrow should have his chances, particularly considering running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be limited by a hamstring injury.

On defense, LSU is allowing 21.2 points and just over 119 rushing yards per game. Cornerback Kristian Fulton has been outstanding in coverage, as has Derek Stingley Jr. They will face a tough test against Hurts, however.

Oklahoma

For the Sooners, much will depend on the performance of quarterback (and Heisman runner-up) Jalen Hurts. Hurts has been criticized for committing costly turnovers late in the season, but he remains a huge double-threat. He is 20th in the nation in rushing yards (he has 1,255 yards on the ground this season) and he is Oklahoma’s leading rusher, so he’s sure to make some plays.

He’ll get ample help from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was a top target for Hurts this season. Lamb is 4th in the nation with 14 touchdown catches, and he has over 1,200 yards on the year.

On defense, the Sooners are giving up 24.5 points a game. They’re also allowing just under 200 passing yards per contest, and Burrow will be the best quarterback they’ll have faced this year. Look for him to throw for over 300 yards with at least five passing touchdowns.

Game Betting Trends, Prediction & Pick

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Spread: Oklahoma +13

Over/Under: 76 points

Odds Shark currently have the Tigers winning the game by a projected score of 48-34 with LSU covering the spread and the total going over 76 points.

The following trends, numbers, spread and odds information are all courtesy of Odds Shark.

Oklahoma is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Oklahoma’s last 5 games.

The Sooners are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.

Oklahoma is 12-1 SU in their last 13 games this season.

The Tigers are 10-3-2 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Louisiana State’s last 16 games.

LSU is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

LSU is 13-0 SU in their last 13 games this season.

I’m with Odds Shark here. The Tigers offense has been unstoppable this season. Hurts and company should give a valiant effort, but Burrow will overpower the Sooners’ secondary. Besides, this just feels like LSU’s year. They’ll cover the spread in a high-scoring game.

Final Prediction & Pick: LSU 49, Oklahoma 31 (LSU -13.5)