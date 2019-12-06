Ex-Chief Claims Patrick Mahomes to Blame for Loss to Patriots [WATCH]

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got into a heated discussion on Friday after the former claimed that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was responsible for his side’s 37-31 loss against the New England Patriots in January’s AFC Championship game.
Scandrick, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in October after signing with them in July, made the bold claim on Sharpe’s FS1 program “Undisputed: Skip and Shannon.”
“The real bottom line is, Tom Brady three, Patrick Mahomes zero,” Scandrick said, meaning that Brady would defeat the reigning league MVP for the third time in two seasons.
“It’s already two, three’s a crowd,” the 32-year-old added when the Sharpe asked if he was sure of his prediction.
Sharpe, in disagreement with Scandrick, offered a fair rebuttal.
“Mahomeboy did his job, if he can just get some defensive help,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said. “Can he get some defensive help?” Sharpe exclaimed again. “When Mahomeboy stepped off the field, were you guys losing or winning that game?” Sharpe asked Scandrick, to which he answered, “We were winning.”
Scandrick then referenced former Chiefs defensive end Dee Food’s infamous offside gaffe that consequently booked New England’s trip to the Super Bowl. Sharpe, in disbelief, then called out the California native for being a part of that same defense who surrendered 31 points to the Patriots.
Nonetheless, Scandrick remained true to his argument, insisting that it was a “collective effort,” and Mahomes should bear some responsibility.
Twitter Reacts to Scandrick’s ‘Assessment’
Like clockwork, Chiefs Kingdom torched Scandrick on Twitter, pointing out some of the former player’s own mistakes and his lack of self awareness when discussing his short and arguably forgettable tenure at Arrowhead.
The Chiefs and the Patriots are scheduled to kick off Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST. Much to the delight of Chiefs fans, Scandrick will not be a part of this year’s defensive unit.