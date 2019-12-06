Ex-Chief Claims Patrick Mahomes to Blame for Loss to Patriots [WATCH]

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got into a heated discussion on Friday after the former claimed that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was responsible for his side’s 37-31 loss against the New England Patriots in January’s AFC Championship game.

Scandrick, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in October after signing with them in July, made the bold claim on Sharpe’s FS1 program “Undisputed: Skip and Shannon.”

“The real bottom line is, Tom Brady three, Patrick Mahomes zero,” Scandrick said, meaning that Brady would defeat the reigning league MVP for the third time in two seasons.

“It’s already two, three’s a crowd,” the 32-year-old added when the Sharpe asked if he was sure of his prediction.

Sharpe, in disagreement with Scandrick, offered a fair rebuttal.

“Mahomeboy did his job, if he can just get some defensive help,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said. “Can he get some defensive help?” Sharpe exclaimed again. “When Mahomeboy stepped off the field, were you guys losing or winning that game?” Sharpe asked Scandrick, to which he answered, “We were winning.”

Scandrick then referenced former Chiefs defensive end Dee Food’s infamous offside gaffe that consequently booked New England’s trip to the Super Bowl. Sharpe, in disbelief, then called out the California native for being a part of that same defense who surrendered 31 points to the Patriots.

Nonetheless, Scandrick remained true to his argument, insisting that it was a “collective effort,” and Mahomes should bear some responsibility.

Twitter Reacts to Scandrick’s ‘Assessment’

Like clockwork, Chiefs Kingdom torched Scandrick on Twitter, pointing out some of the former player’s own mistakes and his lack of self awareness when discussing his short and arguably forgettable tenure at Arrowhead.

Scandrick was one of the worst CBs I've ever seen on the Chiefs and he makes no sense here. First he puts the loss on Mahomes (who played great), then he blames Dee Ford, then when Shannon brings up that he was on that defense he says it was a "collective effort". 🤡 https://t.co/VU6uCrpDDf — Chiefs_All_Day (@Chiefs_All_Day) December 6, 2019

Shannon Sharpe just brought Orlando Scandrick to church. Oh my God. https://t.co/LzwIJYeMI6 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 6, 2019

Shannon Sharpe needs a raise for this. Orlando Scandrick sitting there saying Mahomes took that L in the AFC Championship as if the defense (which Scandrick was a part of) didn't give up 37 points. https://t.co/eYeDbW5X12 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 6, 2019

Seeing all of #ChiefsKingdom come together to destroy Orlando Scandrick pic.twitter.com/FH7aglE94Z — Mozart the Painter (@Kevo_Bevo) December 6, 2019

Orlando Scandrick is one of those few athletes that was bad at the sport he played AND bad at talking about the sport he played. It’s usually one of the other. — b e a r d w e l l (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 6, 2019

Did somebody say Orlando Scandrick slander? pic.twitter.com/TRHo608FwV — TD (@tdowney_) December 6, 2019

Orlando Scandrick has nothing nice to say any of his former teams, this is wild. https://t.co/RhISm2YCUe — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 6, 2019

Never forget this incredible catch by Orlando Scandrick. Would’ve sealed the game in LA last year pic.twitter.com/Upx0z8gA4z — B Turn (@bturner23) December 6, 2019

The Chiefs and the Patriots are scheduled to kick off Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST. Much to the delight of Chiefs fans, Scandrick will not be a part of this year’s defensive unit.