NHL Star Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed With Extremely Rare Cancer At Age 23

The Philadelphia Flyers announced deeply upsetting news about Oskar Lindblom, the team’s power forward on Friday. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma by leading specialists at the University of Pennsylvania, the Flyers said in an official statement.

“He will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment immediately thereafter,” the statement read. “His is not expected to return to play for the remainder of the season. The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available.”

Lindblom missed a game on Wednesday after suffering what was described as an upper body-injury. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said to the Philadelphia Inquirer he “wasn’t quite sure yet” about the seriousness of his injury, and recalled winger David Kase from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms to take his place in the line-up.

The Swedish hockey player signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in 2017. He was at first assigned with the Phantoms, but was called up to the NHL on February 19, 2018. He recorded his first point on March 17, 2018, and scored his first goal as a Flyer the next day while the team played against the Washington Capitals. Lindblom then helped his team reach Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs that year.

In 2019, Lindblom was picked to make his senior international debut with his home country of Sweden at the World Championships held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

