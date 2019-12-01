Packers-Giants Snow Game Gets Fake Yard Markers Added by Fox

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants are taking part in an epic snow game, but Fox is doing their part to help fans keep up with the action by imposing fake yard markers on the television broadcast. The move was met with complaints from fans on social media who would prefer to see the field covered in snow.

“Fox is trying snow field technology to show fake yard markers and hash marks for Giants-Packers and it is not working. Stop it,” The Athletic’s Bob Sturm noted on Twitter.

USA Today’s Steve Feitl also complained about the “goofy graphics” that Fox is using for the game.

“Thank goodness for the FOX overlay or we wouldn’t have known that was a Packers touchdown. Classic overthinking. Snow football is great. Snow football with goofy graphics is dumb. #GBvsNYG,” Fietl tweeted.

Here is what the field actually looks like for those in attendance.

This is what viewers at home are seeing on the Fox broadcast.

FOX sports is putting an overlay of the hash marks on the field because you can’t see them with the snow pic.twitter.com/5KfoyX9O5E — heckinwoke for christmas (@heckinwoke) December 1, 2019

Regardless of how you feel about the graphics, snow games are still the best to watch as long as you are on your warm couch.