Packers Playoff Picture: Standings & Postseason Scenarios Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have made things pretty easy on themselves heading into the final week of the 2019 NFL regular season

In winning the NFC North last Monday, the Packers (12-3) guaranteed they would finish with one of the NFC’s top three playoff seeds and are rolling into Week 17’s road matchup against the Detroit Lions (3-11-1) needing a win to clinch a first-round bye. There are also a few other games Sunday that could have an impact on which road Green Bay rides into its first postseason since 2016.

Here’s a breakdown of the current NFC playoff picture heading into Sunday’s noon CT kickoff against the Lions along with an updated look at the Packers’ playoff scenarios for Week 17.

Updated Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 17 final results

There isn’t much doubt about which NFC teams will make the playoffs coming into Week 17 other than which NFC East team will claim the No. 4 seed.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) took control of their postseason destiny and the division with a toppling home win against Dallas Cowboys (7-8), setting up a simple scenario where they clinch with a road victory over the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17. Should both the Eagles and Cowboys lose this week, Philadelphia would finish as NFC East champions with a .500 record.

Naturally, the Cowboys are hoping against hope the Eagles stumble in their final game, as a Dallas win over the Washington Redskins (3-12) and a Philly loss would allow the Cowboys to swipe back the division and punch their ticket to the postseason. Both NFC East games kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the picture, the teams are all certain but only one spot — the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 6 seed — is locked in.

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) will most likely be either the No. 1 seed or No. 5 seed, depending directly on whether they win or lose Week 17’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks (11-4). There is an outside possibility the 49ers could finish as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, but it would mean finishing in a tie with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks could also finish with any of those four seeds and would be solidified as the No. 5 seed with a loss, but they need quite a bit of help to claim the top spot. Seattle could finish as the No. 1 seed if Detroit beat Green Bay and Carolina beat New Orleans on Sunday, as the Seahawks would hold a three-way tiebreaker over the Packers and Saints. If only the Packers lose, the Seahawks would take the No. 2 seed with their tiebreaker still prevailing.

If both the Packers and Seahawks win, the Saints could claim the No. 2 seed with a head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle, forcing them into the No. 3 spot.

The Saints (12-3) are a little simpler with their scenarios. They could claim the No. 1 seed if they win and both the Packers and 49ers lose or tie. If only one of those two teams loses, the Saints would slot in as the No. 2 seed with a tiebreaker. If only the 49ers lose and the Packers win, the Saints would become the No. 2 seed regardless of their final result with the Panthers, thanks to tiebreakers. If all three teams win, the Saints become the No. 3 seed.

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for the Packers?

There are a few games for Packers fans to watch Sunday beyond their own team, so let’s take a look at what would need to happen for Green Bay to finish as the No. 1 seed, No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed.

No. 1 seed: If the Packers win against the Lions and the Seahawks win over the 49ers, the Packers would automatically finish with the top seed in the NFC regardless of what the Saints do, as Green Bay holds a conference tiebreaker over New Orleans. Root for the Panthers and Seahawks.

No. 2 seed: If the Packers win and the 49ers win, the Packers will finish as the No. 2 seed and can still treat the Saints’ game as irrelevant. The tiebreaker would still be in effect here over the Saints, but the 49ers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker that would seal them as the No. 1 seed. The Packers can still become the No. 2 if they lose, but it would require the Saints to also lose and finish 12-4.

No. 3 seed: If the Packers lose and the Saints win, they will automatically become the No. 3 seed. The Saints would then finish as either No. 1 or No. 2, depending on if the 49ers lost, with the NFC West winner filling out the other top-seed spot.

