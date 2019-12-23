Packers vs. Vikings Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The implications are obvious for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings coming into Monday night’s showdown.

Should the Packers (11-3) prevail, they would clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2016 with the fifth divisional win of their resurgent season, but the Vikings (10-4) are looking to blemish their perfect NFC North record and force the title race down to the final week before the postseason. Minnesota is also looking to make amends for committing four turnovers during their Week 3 loss at Lambeau Field.

Here’s a closer look at the Week 16 matchup between NFC North rivals along with background, stats and advice on where to put your money for Monday Night Football.

Packers vs. Vikings Game Details

Date: Monday, December 23

Time: 7:15 CT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Vikings -5

Total: 47

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

The spread consensus dipped a bit from when the Vikings opened as 4.5-point favorites only to shoot back up a little higher than where it started, according to VegasInsider.com. While the line favors the Vikings, though, bettors do not with more than two-thirds of public bets taking the Packers to win the matchup, according to ActionNetwork.com.

The total has not been as subject to change with it coming into Monday just a half-point higher than where it started the week at 46.5, but bettors are much more confident in a high-scoring game with 63 percent of public bets taking the over.

Betting Trends

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games

Green Bay is 8-2 SU in its 10 games

Minnesota is 6-0 SU in its last 6 home games

Minnesota is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games as home favorites of 4-4.5 points.

Total has gone UNDER in Green Bay’s last 5 road games with Minnesota

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

Much of the week’s talk has revolved around the status of Minnesota’s top two runnings backs, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Cook has at least one injury that concerns the Vikings enough to want to sideline him in an important game, but not so much they are worried about his status for the impending playoffs. It stands to reason they would show similar caution with the rookie Mattison, who has been dealing with a right ankle sprain but did manage to practice Saturday.

In any case, expect to see more of Mike Boone out of the Minnesota backfield on Monday night in what could be a bit of a difficult matchup for a defense that hasn’t been great at stopping the run this season. Nevertheless, the Packers’ bigger challenge lies in the arm of Kirk Cousins and the hands of his talented array of wide receivers. Even without Cook, the Vikings figure to have explosive-play potential that should challenge the Packers secondary all night.

What the Packers need is a dominant offense performance from Aaron Rodgers, striking early and often and making good use of Aaron Jones. The dynamic running back has proved to be dangerous in both the rushing and passing games and has 15 touchdowns on the season to add the spice of scoring potential, which puts the burden on the Packers to get creative enough with their play-calling and make the most of his talents. If both the star rusher and star quarterback can hit their marks, the Packers could be wearing crowns before Tuesday morning.

Pick: Vikings

Over-under: Under

Prediction: Vikings 23, Packers 13

