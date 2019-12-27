Palmdale Honors Clippers’ Star With ‘Paul George Day’

Paul George signed with the Los Angeles Clippers this past summer after the team made countless attempts to acquire him via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers finally succeeded and in turn were also able to sign reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

This was an exciting time for George who is a California native and grew up in Palmdale, CA. This was his chance to come back home. Since PG’s return to California he has made several comments about what this opportunity means to him. He enjoys being close to family and likes that he is able to give back to kids who are just like him. According to ClutchPoints, George and the Los Angeles Clippers foundation will be unveiling three brand new basketball courts in the city of Palmdale this Sunday, December 29.

To honor the six-time All Star, the city of Palmdale is declaring Dec. 20 ‘Paul George Day,’ and hosting an outdoor festival at Domenic Massari Park with booths and activities.

PG Tells his Mom About Clippers Trade

Paul George grew up in Palmdale, CA and played high school basketball for Knight High School. He stayed in California for college as well and played ball at Fresno State University. In 2010, George’s career in California came to an end as he was drafted to the NBA by the Indiana Pacers. PG spent seven seasons with the Pacers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

PG only played two seasons in Oklahoma City before making his return back home in 2019. George was excited to come back but decided to trick his mom before revealing the good news. In an exclusive interview with Rachel Nichols from The Jump, George said that his agent Aaron Mintz came up with the idea to prank his mom and tell her that he got traded to Toronto.

“Oh boy, it’s cold there,” PG said his mom replied.

George’s mom suffered a stroke when he was just six-years old so it was tough for her to travel to his games when he played out of state.

“It was tough on her [PG’s mother}. My mom’s a trooper though. She did it, she never complained, but looking at it and watching her go through it, I saw the struggle,” PG said.

Now that George is back home his parents have a seat every night at the Staples Center and are able to see all of his games. George also touched on what it means to play at home at the Staples Center.

“That means everything to me [playing in the Staples Center at home], because just my journey, my path, where I started from and where I am at now, it’s surreal. For us growing up, Staples Center was iconic. My parents get to be there, they have a seat every night. It’s bigger than I could ever imagine,” George said.

Paul George opens up about the Clippers trade in exclusive interview with Rachel Nichols | The JumpPaul George sits down with Rachel Nichols in an exclusive interview and discusses the Oklahoma City Thunder trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers and what it means to be playing back in his hometown. George also opens about his mom's stroke and how important it is that he has the opportunity to play in front of his parents during the matchup on Christmas vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his first year as a Clipper, PG-13 is currently averaging 23.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game on 43.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers play tomorrow night against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. PST.