Panthers Part Ways With Head Coach Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera Fired as Panthers HC

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers reacts against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Ron Rivera era with the Carolina Panthers has come to an end.

The Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon they had fired Rivera as head coach after leading the team since 2011. He touts a 76-63-1 record during his tenure at the helm with an appearance in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos in 2015. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach.

The Panthers are currently 5-7 and are teetering on the edge of playoff elimination, trailing the New Orleans Saints (10-2) by five games in the NFC South.

