Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Ready for Chiefs-Patriots

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews is ready for the big Chiefs-Patriots matchup in Week 14. Matthews took to Twitter to let fans know she was headed to the game even if it meant an early flight.

“Woke up at 4am, got a game at 4:25pm, see ya soon Boston!! LETS GOOOOOO,” Matthews noted on Twitter.

Matthews tried to celebrate with a pregame chicken sandwich but appeared to strike out at both Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

“Just got so hyped and saw a Popeyes in the airport, went to it, they didn’t have the chicken sandwich 😱😱 then see chick fil a and get hyped again, oh wait its Sunday’s 😭,” Matthews joked on Twitter.

Matthews and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, will be in Foxborough to cheer on the Chiefs against the Patriots. It is a rematch of a very intriguing AFC title game from a season ago. Matthews even posted photos of the couple’s dogs decked out in their Chiefs scarf and bowtie.

Matthews Just Released a Chiefs Pet Calendar to Benefit Charity

Matthews recently announced that she partnered with the Companion Project to release a 2020 calendar featuring Chiefs players pictured with their pets. Matthews took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Creating a calendar full of dogs, to help raise money for animals, DONE✔️ Thank you @companionprotect , and everyone involved, for partnering up with me to create something that will make an impact in the community!! 💛❤️,” Matthews noted.

Mahomes and Matthews are the proud pet parents to two pit bulls, Steel and Silver. The Chiefs quarterback admitted he was initially scared of dogs but now could not imagine his life without his two friends.

“Until I was in high school [was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”

The Couple Brought Home Their 2nd Dog During Last Season’s Playoffs

The couple decided to get a second pit bull towards the end of last season. Mahomes admitted that it was Matthews that was pushing for them to get a second puppy.

“It was a joint decision,” Mahomes said per The Wichita Eagle. “She definitely wanted it…I was trying to wait until the offseason, but she wanted to get it up here quickly. We’ve actually had it for a couple of weeks. It was getting trained and everything. We’ll have it this weekend, introduce him to Steel and hopefully that goes over smoothly.”

Fans can even follow the adventures of Steel and Silver on social media. The dogs have their own Instagram page with 87,000 followers.