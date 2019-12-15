Patriots Footage of Bengals Sideline Revealed [WATCH]

The New England Patriots have come under fire this week after the NFL launched an investigation into their reported illegal videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengalss sideline last Sunday in Cleveland.

New England’s team statement released Monday alleged it was an independent contractor for the team’s production company hired to shoot b-roll for a documentary series about Patriots staff members called “Do Your Job” on YouTube.

The video was focusing on an advanced scout who was present in Cleveland to analyze the Bengals in preparation for their Week 15 encounter. B-roll shot by photographers steadied on the Bengals sideline and was confiscated by the league for its investigation.

But on Sunday, Fox NFL Sunday analyst Jay Glazer, who broke the original Spygate tapes in 2007, got a hold of the footage which aired exclusively on the network’s pregame show.

The video is a phone recording of the video with a conversation between the Patriots videographer and the Bengals security officer. Here’s a look:

FOX was able to obtained the video #Bengals security recorded of #Spygate2pic.twitter.com/Cv9kjJvIS8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2019

The video is in line with the Patriots’ statement, saying it was B-roll of the team sideline and was taken by an independent videographer. Even reports surfaced this week from Judy Battista of the NFL Network saying the footage was nothing you couldn’t gather from watching on television.

"People who have looked at that (#Patriots) video at the league level feel there is nothing on that video that you could not glean from seeing just a regular television broadcast or seeing the coaches tape." – @judybattista on NFL Network — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 11, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

So…Now What?

The Patriots still await the results of the league’s investigation.