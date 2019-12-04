Patriots Already Have Plan For Next Head Coach, Says Analyst

The New England Patriots apparently already have a plan as to who their next head coach will be.

As hard as it might be to fathom, there will be a day when Bill Belichick will step down as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick has been the head coach of New England since 2000 and is 67 years old — which means he is the second-oldest head coach in the league after the Seattle Seahawks‘ Pete Carroll.

Josh McDaniels is the Patriots’ Next Head Coach?

In other words, the end is closer than you may think, despite the fact that the Patriots have had 19 consecutive winning seasons under Belichick’s leadership. According to a report by The Athletic’s Jay Glazers, New England already has a plan in place for their next head coach — offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the “plan” to take over for Belichick when he steps down.

No, I think it’s McDaniels, I think that was the plan. When he jolted the Colts, that was the plan to stay there in New England. I’ll tell you what though, to follow Bill Belichick, that’s got to be the worst gig ever. Players are going to question you, “Bill did it this way” or “Bill did it that way”. Even when Bill was a defensive coordinator with the Jets, he left there and players were saying that. Mike Nolan was the guy who replaced him and I remember players pushing back and not giving him a chance at first. That’s probably one of the worst jobs you could ever have, replacing Bill Belichick. To have to carry that torch??? Thanks but no thanks.

McDaniels’ Disastrous History as a Head Coach

For those that don’t remember, McDaniels had a disastrous two-year tenure as the Denver Broncos‘ head coach back in 2008 and 2009 when he was the youngest head coach in the league at the age of 32 and 33. He’s best known for trading and releasing all of the Broncos’ best players to show who was boss, including the likes of Jay Cutler, Tony Scheffler and Brandon Marshall.

The Broncos went on to post a 12-20 record over two seasons with McDaniels as head coach, including a 2-8 finish to the 2009 season after starting out 6-0.

With that said, that was a long time ago and one has to hope that McDaniels — now 43 — has matured and learned from his past mistakes as a head coach. It also comes as no coincidence that McDaniels accepted the Indianapolis Colts‘ head coach position in 2018, only to then turn it down so he could simply return as a coordinator for the Patriots.

That has to mean something, right? One would assume McDaniels is waiting to take over the Patriots’ dynasty once Belichick steps down.

Speaking of Belichick, George Halas and Marv Levy are the oldest head coaches in NFL history, coaching their last NFL games at the age of 72. The 67-year-old Belichick recently touched upon the topic of retirement, saying that he may coach a little bit longer than anybody expects.

At one point in time, Belichick stated he wouldn’t coach past age 70. Now, he’s changing his stance on the topic.

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” the New England Patriots coach said during an appearance on sports radio WEEI. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.”

We don’t know when Belichick is stepping down, but it would appear McDaniels — who began his career as a coach in New England in 2001 — is the logical choice to take over as head coach when he does.