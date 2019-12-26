Patriots, Robert Kraft Lend Plane to Navy Football Team for Liberty Bowl

On Thursday, the Navy football team flew to their upcoming bowl game in style courtesy of the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft. According to photos posted by the Twitter accounts of Navy Athletics and Navy Football, the defending NFL champions have lent one of their official team planes to the Midshipman to travel to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The Patriots official Twitter account also confirmed the gesture with a playful response to Navy’s earlier tweets.

Sweet ride 😎 https://t.co/V6x6PFwXi0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2019

The program’s connection to the Patriots is not without merit. New England currently rosters a Navy alum, long snapper Joe Cardona, who they drafted in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Even more noteworthy, though, is the school’s tie to the family of Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. Beginning in 1956, Belichick’s father, Steve, served as a scout for Navy football for over three decades. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and completed his service four years later in 1946.

Navy, ranked No. 23 in the nation, is looking to close out its impressive 10-2 season with a victory over the Kansas State Wildcats at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31.

