Patriots Choose Unique Method of Travel to Houston

The New England Patriots have pioneered the world of NFL travel by becoming the first team with its own planes for road trips. The arrangement has made traveling for away games easier and more comfortable for one of the league’s model franchises.

When New England acquired two “Air Krafts” for its trips to games, it was looked at as a backup method for New England in case of travel difficulties.

But this week, the Patriots’ secondary plane came in handy when the team was hit by the flu. The Patriots took both of its planes to Houston, one carrying sick players and the other carrying the healthy ones as a means of preventing the illness from spreading. Planes can often be some of the easiest means to spread disease given the lack of airflow.

With an illness sweeping the locker room this week, the Patriots did something uncommon in traveling to Houston: the team flew in two planes, one to accommodate those who were sick and keep others away from them. Nine players are questionable because of the sickness. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2019

Head coach Bill Belichick, likely the mastermind of the plan to take both planes, has been known to take precautions in order to do what’s best for the team. New England has nine players currently listed as questionable with the flu, including Stephon Gilmore, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy.

While the first two have come close to recovering, Van Noy became ill-stricken on Friday, forcing him to miss the team’s final practice session of the week. His status remains up in the air.

The Patriots have already ruled out tight end Ryan Izzo for the week as he was hit hardest by the flu, missing all three practices during the week with the decision to sit him being made on Friday afternoon.

Where Did This All Start?

In NFL locker rooms, it’s easy for sickness to spread quickly given the close proximity the players have to each other. New England wasn’t the only team to have a flu bug sweep through its locker room this season, either.

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with the flu as a couple players missed practice in the build-up to their game against the Patriots last week. It got to the point where Dallas was giving Dak Prescott precautionary medicine as a means of preventing their star quarterback from falling ill.

New England’s starting right tackle Marcus Cannon missed practice the Friday before the Patriots and Cowboys met in rainy Foxborough, playing through flu-like symptoms with Bill Belichick heaping praise on the veteran postgame.

Cannon was still on the mend throughout the week leading up to Sunday night against Houston and was limited in all three practices as a result. Wednesday saw eight different Patriots‘ players miss practice with the flu. Although seven returned to practice by the time Friday rolled around, increasing their chances for play on Sunday, Van Noy ended up missing that last session.

New England should be fully done with the flu by next week in time for an all-important matchup at home with the Kansas City Chiefs. But for now, New England will need to recover quickly.

