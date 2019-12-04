Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony Contemplated Retirement During Year Absence

On Monday, ESPN’s NBA writer Tim Bontemps reported that Portland’s Carmelo Anthony and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo were named players of the week for their respected conferences.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Carmelo Anthony have been named the NBA's Eastern and Western Conference players of the week. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 2, 2019

Anthony has barely been back two weeks, and already the ten-time all-star is being recognized for his play with the Blazers. The Blazers recorded a 3-0 record by beating the Chicago Bulls twice, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. During those three games, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The last time Melo [Carmelo Anthony] was selected as the Player of the Week, he was a member of the New York Knicks in 2014.

Congratulations to @carmeloanthony on winning his 7th career Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor! #NYMade pic.twitter.com/xzZikbjVnG — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2014

Melo has played six games with the Blazers since signing with the team on Nov 14, 2019, and is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. While Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 4-0 record and averaged 34.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Recently Interviewed Carmelo Anthony About His Journey Back to the NBA Earlier today, during an episode of The Jump, Rachel Nichols shared her interview with Carmelo Anthony, and the two discussed what the last couple of weeks have–been like for him.

“It has been great. Early on, it was a lot emotionally to deal with being out of the game at that point a year. Just getting the call and having to switch back mentally and emotionally,” said Melo.

During the time that he was out of the league, Melo said that he mentally prepared himself to retire from the NBA.

“I had kind of prepared myself to walk away from the game if the right situation didn’t come about. I was ready to walk away because it’s hard waking up every morning and not knowing what to do, expect, and not knowing what to work on,” Melo said.

VideoVideo related to blazers’ carmelo anthony contemplated retirement during year absence 2019-12-03T20:28:44-05:00

Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Patterson on Carmelo Anthony

After the Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Washington Wizards 150-125 on Sunday afternoon, Kawhi Leonard shared his thoughts about Carmelo Anthony’s return ahead of their matchup against the Blazers later today.

“I’m happy for him. He’s able to get an opportunity. It’s well deserved. I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they kind of left him out there being a future Hall-of-Famer. He’s still got a lot of basketball left,” said Leonard.

Paul George also revealed what he thought about Melo returning to the league after a year absence.

“It’s great! I just hate the narratives that’s created by him being back. Melo’s been a great player, he’s gonna be a great player. He’s playing terrific from start to finish. Shoutout Portland for opening that door back up for Melo,” George said.

VideoVideo related to blazers’ carmelo anthony contemplated retirement during year absence 2019-12-03T20:28:44-05:00

Before the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Clippers forward Patrick Patterson and a former teammate of Carmelo [2017] when they played in Oklahoma City Thunder was interviewed by Fanatics View.

“I’m happy for him! He should have never left in the first place,” said Patterson.

VideoVideo related to blazers’ carmelo anthony contemplated retirement during year absence 2019-12-03T20:28:44-05:00

READ NEXT: Actor Campaigns for Sixers to Sign Jamal Crawford