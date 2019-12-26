Derek Carr Receives Epic Raiders-Themed Present for Christmas [LOOK]

Christmas has come and gone for the Oakland Raiders and now it’s time to get back to football. With a win on Sunday giving the team a potential playoff berth, it’s time for Jon Gruden’s squad to show what kind of heart they have. Derek Carr returned to form in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers and he’ll need to continue to play well if the Raiders are going to beat the Denver Broncos. He received a present from his father on Christmas that should give him all the motivation he needs.

The current Raiders quarterback received a signed picture of the Raiders’ greatest quarterback, Ken Stabler. “The Snake” was 12-5 against Denver in his career, so Carr is going to need some of that Stabler magic to pull off the must-win game.

Carr Won’t Break Stabler’s TD Record This Season

Stabler is considered the gold standard of Raiders quarterbacks as he is the winningest in franchise history. Before this season, he was the franchise record holder for passing yards and touchdowns, but Derek Carr broke the yards record early in the season. Carr is eight touchdown passes away from Stabler and unless he has the greatest game by a quarterback in NFL history, he’s not breaking that record in 2019.

If Carr sticks with the Raiders for another season, he’ll break the record with ease. That’ll make him the most prolific passer in team history. However, fans don’t care about passing as long as the team wins and Carr has a long way to go to top Stabler’s wins record. The Hall of Famer went 69-26-1 over his career. Carr is sitting at 39-54.

Time for Carr to Overcome Bad Weather

The biggest knock on Carr is that he struggles in cold-weather games. Even is former head coach Jack Del Rio admitted as much. Despite the narrative and numbers working against him, Carr still contends that he’s fine playing in cold weather.

“It used to (bother me), but to be honest, this is a team game,” said Carr about the narrative that he plays poorly in cold weather on Tuesday. “We are all out there. We’re all dealing with it, both teams, just trying to win a game. It doesn’t bother me one bit. The weather doesn’t bother me. We just haven’t won. So, hopefully, it will be just above 40 degrees and we’ll be good.”

Denver in December is not a warm place to be. It’s going to be cold and the Broncos have been playing very well as of late. This game is Carr’s chance to put to rest a lot of negative criticisms about him. If he goes out and lays an egg, his detractors are going to have a lot of ammo heading into the offseason. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson knows what Carr needs to do to play well.

“I think Derek plays his best when he spreads the football around,” Olson said on Thursday. “That’s also been a little bit of an emphasis here in the last couple of weeks … let’s not get too locked in on certain people. Let’s work through our progressions and get to the open player, whoever that player might be.”

