Raiders Shakeup Quarterback Depth Chart Ahead of Titans Matchup

Though there’s no indication that Derek Carr won’t remain the starter for the Oakland Raiders to finish off the season, the team has decided to switch up his backup. Through the first 12 games of the season, Mike Glennon has served as the number two behind Carr. He finally got a chance to hit the field in Week 12 against the New York Jets but did little to indicate he’s capable of keeping things afloat if Carr gets hurt. Former third-stringer DeShone Kizer is now taking reps as the number two quarterback in practice.

#Raiders have a new No. 2 quarterback. DeShone Kizer. Mike Glennon down to No. 3. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 5, 2019

It seems like a strange move to make this late in the season as Kizer doesn’t really have a skill set that differentiates him from Glennon. He’s not much faster and his stats are significantly worse. There’s absolutely no way Jon Gruden has any plans to put Kizer in for Carr unless he is injured or the team is getting blown out.

Glennon’s Stats vs. Kizer’s

Kizer’s rookie season with the Cleveland Browns was about as horrific as any in NFL history. He started 15 games for a team that went 0-16 and threw 11 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. Despite being a second-round pick, he only lasted one season before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers. He played in three games as Aaron Rodgers’ backup last season and threw zero touchdowns to two interceptions. His interception rate of 4.6% is among the worst in NFL history.

On the other hand, Mike Glennon’s is much lower at 2.5%. He’s thrown 36 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in his career. He also much more experienced and seems to be the better choice to back Carr up. Kizer is only 23 years old and hasn’t had the most stable career. There’s plenty of time for him to grow. Gruden is most likely just trying to get a better idea of what he has in Kizer before the season is over. The Raiders will head into the offseason with Glennon, Kizer and Nathan Peterman all vying for the backup position.

No Way Is Jon Gruden Benching Derek Carr

For all of his struggles in the last two games, Derek Carr is still having a solid season. No matter how bad the Raiders look during these last four games, Jon Gruden won’t give a start to Kizer or Glennon. Now, it’s entirely possible the team goes in a different direction next season, but even that seems unlikely.

If Oakland decided to draft a quarterback, Carr would probably still stick around as a starter for 2020. It’s easy to forget Carr has looked excellent at times this season thanks to a couple of duds. He still has plenty of time to turn things around. These next four games are crucial for the quarterback. If he plays out of his mind then he doesn’t have to worry about another offseason full of questions. If he continues to lay eggs, he’s going to be hearing a lot of rumors about how the Raiders are moving on from him.

