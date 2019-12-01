Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Hits Milestone vs. Chiefs

It only took 12 games for Josh Jacobs to become the first Raiders rookie to rush for over 1,000 rushing yards. He had a chance to do it last week against the New York Jets but was shut down by their elite run defense. Well, he wasn’t denied against the Kansas City Chiefs and broke the milestone in the first quarter on the team’s second drive.

1K for J²@IAM_JoshJacobs is the first Raiders rookie to ever rush for 1000 yards: https://t.co/ZlDgU1JQTR pic.twitter.com/ru3wlbd7ZA — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 1, 2019

Jacobs was already the Raiders record holder for most rushing yards by a rookie and he’s just adding to his record at this point. Not even Hall of Famer Marcus Allen broke 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Jacobs has been an integral part of Oakland’s offense and when he doesn’t have a good game, the team loses.

Bounce Back Game

Fresh off the worst game of his short NFL career, Jacobs was able to get things back on track in Kansas City. Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson acknowledged that the game versus the Jets was tough for the rookie.

“This is the biggest challenge he has faced all season,” Wilson said to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “He’s had success every week, and the Jets were very formidable and they took him out of the game a little bit. He wasn’t able to be much of a factor.”

