Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Raiders’ Jon Gruden Announces RB’s Status

The Oakland Raiders are trying to hold out hope for Josh Jacobs to play on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos, but it looks like he hasn’t healed up enough. Jon Gruden announced that the running back will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. There’s still a possibility he suits up, but it’s seeming very unlikely. Starting right guard Richie Incognito was given the same designation.

“These are guys I have so much respect for, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tee it up on Sunday,” said Gruden about Incognito and Jacobs after Friday’s practice.

In his short career, Jacobs has proven to be one of the toughest young players in the NFL. He’s been playing with a hurt shoulder for over half the season and has still been one of the top running backs in the NFL. It seems like a very long shot he plays versus the Broncos, but there’s no doubt he’s going to do everything he can to make it happen.

Incognito has always been known as a tough guy, but it’s also unlikely he’ll see the field on Sunday. He’s not exactly a spring chicken at 36 years old and Denzelle Good has played very well as Incognito’s backup. With the offseason almost upon the Raiders, it will be interesting if his injury will play a factor in contract negotiations.

Jacobs Still Had Impressive Season if He Doesn’t’ Play

Jacobs has spent most of the season as the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite and as Pro Football Focus‘ number one ranked rookie. The injury has dropped him to the number two spot, but PFF still had high praise for Jacobs:

Ironically, with the analytics community pushing to make running backs less and less consequential, Josh Jacobs has had one of the best rookie years at the position in a long time. Jacobs has the fourth-highest grade we have ever given to a rookie running back and has broken more tackles on the ground (69) than any other rookie since 2006. He’s done that while only fumbling once and averaging 3.5 yards after contact per carry. In an ideal world, he would be a bigger factor in their pass game — particularly given his tape at Alabama — but it’s hard to argue with what he has done on the field, especially when you consider that he’s battled injuries for much of the year.

His most impressive play of the season may have come on the play he was injured.

This should go down as Jacobs' most impressive forced missed tackle this season… And it's also the one that broke his shoulder.pic.twitter.com/oQpa8Vmr9O — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 27, 2019

While Jacobs’ season may end in disappointment thanks to the shoulder injury, there’s no doubt he put up one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in Raiders history and is still deserving of the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. If Oakland can’t make it into the playoffs, the running back will have a long offseason to recover and should come back better than ever in 2020.

Several Starters Return to Practice

While Jacobs being out is certainly disheartening, there were several Raiders starters who returned to practice on Friday. After missing Thursday’s session, Trayvon Mullen, Gabe Jackson, Tyrell Williams and LaMarcus Joyner all hit the field, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

No on Jacobs or Incognito at practice. Yes on Mullen, Jackson, Joyner and Williams. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 27, 2019

The turnaround for Mullen is rather incredible after the brutal injury he seemed to have suffered during Week 16’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and was immediately taken to the hospital. It looks like it was more of a precaution for the rookie to go through all that then it was an indication of how badly he was hurt. The Raiders will be ecstatic that he is hitting the field on Sunday as he’s been one of their best defenders.

