Josh Jacobs Has Heartbreaking Message After Raiders Loss in Oakland

It was undeniably clear during the Oakland Raiders‘ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that star running back Josh Jacobs was in serious pain. He missed Week 14 because of an injury but was able to persevere. He was frequently seen grimacing in pain after runs as he’s been playing with a fractured shoulder. There was no way he was going to miss the last game in Oakland and he gave it is all. Jacobs accumulated 109 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough for the team to pull off the win. He took to Twitter after the game to relay a heartbreaking message.

He clearly laid it all on the line for the fans that were attending the last ever game at the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders definitely didn’t lose because of him and fans should appreciate his effort. Jacobs is looking like he’s going to be a fan-favorite for a long time.

Jon Gruden Injury Update for Josh Jacobs

The Raiders aren’t technically out of the playoff race yet, but it’s a serious long shot. The team should seriously consider shutting down Josh Jacobs for the rest of the season. However, Jon Gruden is still refusing to rule out the star rookie.

“When [Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown] can play, we’re going to play them,” Gruden said in his Monday press conference. “We’re trying to win and we need them to win, but obviously we are going to do right by the player and do what the training staff says.”

It’s understandable why Gruden wants to keep his team in a position to win despite the losing streak, but Jacobs’ long-term health is much more important than this season.

Josh Jacobs Is as Tough as They Come

Jacobs isn’t going to shut himself down because he wants to play. Gruden is eventually going to have a big decision on his hands. Obviously, the Raider offense needs him to play to be successful. Gruden acknowledged that the rookie is having a hard time and lauded his toughness.

“[Josh] had a hard time getting his shoulder pads off yesterday,” Gruden said. “All I can say is that I’ve coached a long time and I’ve had some really tough backs, really tough guys, and he is up there at the top of the food chain. This guy is one tough customer, he gave us everything he had yesterday, but his status for the coming weeks will be in question.”

Jacobs has proven his toughness quite a bit since he got injured in the Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s a powerful runner that breaks a lot of tackles so it’s somewhat shocking he’s only missed one game this season. Even if he sat out the last two games, he still has a very good shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. There’s nothing left for him to prove this season. 2020 in Las Vegas is looking very promising for the Raiders. There’s no need to risk their prized rookie for games that don’t mean anything.

