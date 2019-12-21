Raiders Legend Bashes Former Team for Predictable Offense

Between Week 4 and Week 10, the Oakland Raiders scored at least 24 points in every game, went 4-2 and had one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. Over the last five games, the team has been averaging 13.2 points per game and is 1-4. It seems like defensive coordinators have figured out the Raiders offense and the team hasn’t made proper adjustments. There are multiple reasons Oakland continues to lose, but former All-Pro offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy thinks it has to do with the offense’s predictability.

“This is why I’m conflicted,” said Kennedy on the Going Deep podcast. “It’s part system, and it’s also part attitude and player. They both get equal blame. But the bottom line is that our offense is incredibly predictable. They run a play. If it works all they do 2-3 plays later is they flip it and run it the other way. Are you kidding me? Are we playing Madden here?”

Those are some pretty harsh words from Jon Gruden’s former player. Kennedy is right, however. Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu called out the Raider offense for their predictable playcalling after their most recent matchup.

“You want to go back to that Kansas City safety pick-six,” continued Kennedy. “They ran the same play the week before. Threw it to the same place. Threw it to Tyrell Williams and got a first down the week before. You don’t think these guys watch film?”

Antonio Brown to Blame?

One of the biggest issues the Raiders have had is the poor play they’ve gotten from their wide receivers. Outside of Hunter Renfrow, who has been injured recently, no wideout has proven that they can make a big catch late in the game. Derek Carr’s brother David was on The Herd with Colin Cowherd last week and told the host that Antonio Brown still holds blame for the Raiders’ offensive struggles.

David Carr says the #Raiders playbook was built around 84 on the @TheHerd “Every play goes to 84.” Something many of us knew, but in case you didn’t… — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) December 12, 2019

That argument holds little weight considering it’s been months since Brown was released. It’s definitely an excuse the Raiders could’ve used at the beginning of the season, but the offense has looked very good at times without Brown. Yes, this team would benefit greatly from having an elite wide receiver and if Brown didn’t force his way out, the Raiders could be on their way to the playoffs, but 15 weeks later, the team can’t blame him for their offensive woes anymore.

What Happened to the Offense That Picked the Bears Apart?

The offense that has been hitting the field for the Raiders in recent weeks is a far cry from the unit that dismantled the elite Chicago Bears defense in Week 4. The team relied heavily on the run game and mostly threw to tight ends. When the Raiders’ rushing game goes cold, they completely fall apart. The problem is, teams have figured this out and have done a better job of slowing down Josh Jacobs.

It also doesn’t help that Jacobs has been banged up. That said, the team should never be that reliant on one player unless it’s the quarterback. It seems bizarre that Gruden and Carr don’t throw the ball deep anymore. Carr has proven he can sling it in the past. Regardless, Gruden still has a lot to prove in terms of playcalling ability.

