Bootsy Collins Fires Message at Raiders’ Maxx Crosby [LOOK]

The funk is strong in young Maxx Crosby. Since Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock blasted Crosby for not knowing who Bootsy Collins is during an episode of Hard Knocks, the two men have formed an interesting Twitter friendship. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer loves him some Madd Maxx and loves to send the rookie praise.

Well done young Funkateer @CrosbyMaxx u seem to enjoy the backfield & quarter backs! Grt8 job helping to aquire the "W" baba! Bootsy baby!!!🤩🤘🍾 @Raiders #raidersnation https://t.co/MHijwQ264m — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) December 23, 2019

Crosby may not have known who Bootsy Collins was just a few months ago, but there’s no doubt he’s very familiar now. The funk legend is a huge Raiders fan and his tweets are a delight to read. When Oakland picks up a win and Crosby plays well, expect Bootsy to be showering him with praise.

Maxx Crosby Talks Raiders Rookies & Playoffs

Even though the Raiders have lost four of their last five games, they still have a chance to finish the season with eight wins. That’s a four-win improvement over last season and not a lot of people predicted the team to even win seven games. Much of Oakland’s success has been thanks to the performances of the rookies. That didn’t change on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers as Clelin Ferrell notched a sack and Hunter Renfrow led the team in receiving.

“You know, the rookies, we love the game,” said Crosby after Sunday’s win. “We’re continuing to get better and it’s awesome to see the guys do well.”

The impressive rookie class may just help lead the team to the playoffs for only the second time since 2002 as the Raiders somehow stayed in the race after an insane Week 16.

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” Crosby said about the Raiders still being the playoffs. “We gotta take care of next week [vs. the Denver Broncos]. Go out there and get a win in Denver. But yeah, that’s all we can control, but it’s crazy that we’re still alive.”

Oakland needs a lot to happen to ensure they make it into the playoffs, but it’s out of their control. They just need to beat the Denver Broncos or nothing else matters. Beating Denver and getting some luck would lead to one of the most shocking developments in the NFL in 2019.

Benson Mayowa Thinks Crosby Can Beat Raiders Record

Crosby will enter Week 17 with being 2.5 sacks away from breaking Greg Townend’s record for most sacks by a Raiders rookie. Townsend, the Raiders’ all-time sack leader, notched 10.5 in his rookie campaign and Crosby sits at 8.5. Madd Maxx has a pretty daunting task if he’s going to break that record, but his teammate Benson Mayowa thinks he can do it.

Yes he can ! — Benson Mayowa (@Benny_b0y10) December 21, 2019

Crosby has only gotten one multi-sack game this season against the Cincinnati Bengals when he got four. It’s entirely possible he devours an average Broncos offensive line, but getting multiple sacks in a game is no easy task for any player. Regardless of whether or not he breaks the record, Crosby has had an excellent rookie season that’s even more impressive considering he was a fourth-round pick. Townsend was also a fourth-round pick when the Raiders drafted him in 1983. If he can turn into the next Townsend, Jon Gruden and company are going to be very happy.

