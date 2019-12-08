Raptors: Masai Ujiri Knicks “Dream Job”

Last week, Newsday’s Steve Popper reported that the Knicks have their eyes on Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri to replace current New York Knicks President of Basketball Operations, Steve Mills. If they decided to fire Mills along with General Manager Scott Perry.

According to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck, Knicks’ owner James Dolan is intrigued by the possibility of hiring Ujiri.

“Sources also say Ujiri would be intrigued by the challenge of fixing the Knicks, the chance to build something from scratch and, not insignificantly, by the opportunity to elevate his Giants of Africa philanthropy by working in the New York market,” said Beck.

“Influential voices in the NBA have strongly advised Ujiri not to take the job, if it’s ever offered, sources say. But those same sources say Ujiri might do it anyway, if the money is right, if he’s granted the necessary autonomy and if Dolan funds Giants of Africa as generously as the Raptors ownership group has, Beck said.

“Ujiri’s contract is believed to run through 2021 but with an out clause under certain circumstances. He turned down a lucrative extension last summer, sources said, leaving the impression that he wants to keep his options open.”

The Interest Between Knicks and Ujiri is Real

I recently spoke to a high ranking official in the NBA, and the individual shared with me that “The Knicks would be a dream job for Masai Ujiri. It will also bring more eyes to his work with the Giants of Africa,” the high ranking official revealed.

Ujiri is the mastermind that shipped DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. He also fired the 2017-18 Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and decided to replace him with Raptors assistant Nick Nurse per, Those two moves along with a trade deadline move for Marc Gasol helped the Toronto Raptors celebrate their first NBA Championship in franchise history earlier this year.

Knicks Fired Head Coach David Fizdale

On Friday, the New York Knicks decided to fire their head coach David Fizdale after a horrendous start of 4-18 this season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. Wojnarowski also reported that the Knicks fired top assistant Keith Smart and named assistant Mike Miller as interim coach.

According to a report by Marc Berman of the New York Post, Allan Houston, who is the GM of the Knicks’ G-League team, the Westchester Knicks was the driving force behind Mike Miller getting his chance to be the interim coach of the Knicks. Houston is the former assistant GM of the Knicks.

Per Berman, Houston lost power within the organization once former President of Basketball Operations, Phil Jackson was hired on March 18, 2014.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Jim Dolan. I have gotten to know Jim, and he is totally committed to delivering a winner for New York. I started my career as a Knick, and know what it feels like to win in this great city,” said Mr. Jackson. “I take the task of helping to deliver a winning team to our fans seriously, and I look forward to combining my vision of the game with Steve Mills’ abilities as a General Manager.”

“When Jim first asked me to join the Knicks this past fall, I said my goal was to be part of a winning organization,” said Mr. Mills. “With Phil Jackson aboard, we’ve taken a major step in that direction. I look forward to working with him.”

