Rashaad Penny Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks RB in Week 14?

Seattle Seahawks 2018 first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny had been a relative disappointment throughout the majority of his first two NFL seasons.

That was up until two weeks ago. Penny has since emerged as a key cog in the Seattle backfield, flashing prolific burst and vision that had been lacking from Penny’s game for the majority of his rookie campaign.

Can Penny continue his improved play into Week 14 vs. the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams? Or will the presence of Chris Carson limit Penny’s potential to serve as a viable starting option in the fantasy football playoffs? Let’s discuss.

Rashaad Penny’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Los Angeles Rams

For the majority of this season, second-year man Rashaad Penny has been an afterthought in the Seattle Seahawks backfield. From Week 3 through Week 11 The former San Diego State Aztec failed to register a single game with double-digit rushing attempts.

His minimal usage had many fans and media personalities scratching their heads when news break shortly after the trade deadline that the team rejected a trade offer for Penny from the running back-hungry Detroit Lions.

However, there appears to have been a method behind Seattle’s madness. With Chris Carson continuously putting the football on the ground this season, the Seahawks finally opted to give Penny an increased workload in Week 12. Penny responded to the tune of 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

That type of production led to Penny being one of, if not the hottest waiver-wire commodity of the week. Still, while hopes were high for the running back, it was mostly perceived as wishful thinking.

Yet, Penny followed up his Week 12 performance with an even better one in Week 13. Penny touched the ball a career-high 19 times for 107 total yards and two touchdowns. Penny would finish that week as fantasy football’s third-highest scoring RB, with 22.7 fantasy points. Only Derrick Henry has totaled more fantasy points than Penny over the last two weeks of play.

For all the good Penny has done in recent weeks, it’s worth noting that this is still Chris Carson’s backfield. Carson led the Seahawks in touches a week ago with 24 and outgained Penny on the day with 109 yards from scrimmage.

While Seattle prides itself as a run-first offense, they will need to air out the ball more in hopes of making a Super Bowl push. Which means getting Tyler Lockett re-involved within the offense. Lockett has hauled in a meager four receptions over his last three games. The likelihood of Lockett continuing on his downward trend into Week 14 is as unlikely as two Seattle running backs combining for 43 touches in back-to-back weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams also happen to be one of the more stout defensive fronts in all of football. The Rams allow the 13th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Excluding a Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, a game that got away from LA early, the Rams have surrendered an average of 36.8 rushing yards to opponents’ leading rushers over their last six games. Over those six games, they did not allow a single rushing touchdown to the position.

Should You Start or Sit Rashaad Penny in Week 14?

Rashaad Penny has looked like Seattle’s best playmaker over the past two games and will continue to get looks in the Seattle offense. However, I’m expecting a slight dip vs. the Rams on Sunday.

Expect Penny to produce RB4 numbers vs. the Rams, with mid-to-low end RB3 production if he happens to cross the goal line. Although LA has been an unwelcoming opponents to running backs for the better part of the last month and a half, allowing one rushing touchdown to RBs over that span.

