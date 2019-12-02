Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Draws Comparison to NFL Hall-of-Famer

Lamar Jackson has been turning heads all season long as he’s led the Baltimore Ravens into contention for a deep playoff run. On Sunday, Jackson had a big matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and not surprisingly, the MVP candidate did not disappoint.

Jackson wrapped up the 20-17 victory by completing 14-of-23 passes for 105 yards, 16 rushing attempts for 101 yards on the ground and two total touchdowns. The dynamic quarterback put on a show at the late in the second quarter by shaking 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams out of his shoes and breaking his ankles.

At the end of the seven-yard run, FOX NFL analyst Charles Davis compared Jackson to Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

“Sometimes, you can defend it exactly the way you draw it up, and he [Lamar Jackson] will still make you wrong. There’s the fake and [Nick] Bosa takes the fake with [Mark] Ingram, and here is K’Waun Williams, who is in position, but the tremendous fake and juke move by Lamar Jackson turns K’Waun Williams into a missed tackle,” said Davis. “Barry Sanders is no longer playing, and he never played quarterback, but he may be the closest we have seen to him. If not the absolute replica in the open field since he was playing in Detriot.”

Michael Strahan also spoke on Jackson’s ability to juke defenders in the open field.

“People sitting at home watching Lamar Jackson think how is he doing all this stuff,” said Michael Strahan. “I mean everything with Lamar Jackson is just absolutely amazing, watch his juke here has the DB that is supposed to keep outside containment. Sales him with that look making the guy think he is going inside, [but] gives him that euro step leaving him some change and Deutschmarks. He gets out there to the corner.

NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Thinks Lamar Jackson is the Best Running Quarterback of All-Time

Last month, ESPN’s NFL analyst Ryan Clark was on ‘Coast to Coast’ after Week 7 of the NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks and shared that he thought Jackson was better than any running quarterback who came before him. That includes former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick and Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton.

“He is the best running quarterback of all-time that includes Michael Vick, Cam Newton, anybody you put up against him. When you got people slipping on banana peels like this, you are that dude,” said Ryan Clark on Coast to Coast.

That was a huge compliment considering Newton is a former MVP himself and Vick was a human highlight film in his own right.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll After Playing Jackson Earlier This Year

After the game against the Ravens following Week 7, Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll praised Jackson for his performance against them.

“I thought we played really well on defense. I thought Lamar Jackson was phenomenal. It wasn’t on their designed runs, it was on the scramble runs, that he was so explosive, and he’s faster than he looked. When you saw him in person, he’s faster than we saw him on film. He was able to just find the space and get out of things.”

“There really weren’t any missed tackles. He just ran around people and found away. I think they are doing a fantastic job with him in their offense. He’s totally unique, and they know it, and they’ve recognized it, and they’re playing ball with him. That’s a great factor,” said Pete Carroll in his opening statement after the loss to the Ravens.

