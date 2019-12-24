Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Buys Offensive Line Incredible Presents

It’s the holiday season, and that means the time for gifting has come. Everyone else in the world will have a long way to go to top what Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson recently did for some of his teammates.

Offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley shared a look at a gift Jackson provided for his offensive line in a brand new Rolex watch. Take a look at the reveal, which includes Jackson making a surprise appearance at the very end to get thanked by Stanley.

Quarterbacks buying their offensive lines gifts is nothing new, but this is an incredibly generous gift for a young quarterback to be handing out early in his career.

Lamar Jackson Credits Mark Ingram

Being humble and crediting others is nothing new to Jackson. A few weeks ago after a game, he gave one of the most impressive interviews. When he had his chance to speak about Ingram, Jackson, typically a man of few words, didn’t hold back either.

“That’s a beast. I’ve been saying it early in the season, he brings a lot of energy to the game, he makes everyone’s job a lot easier,” Jackson said. “I wish he’d have got in the end zone a lot more tonight. I wish he’d have had 100 yards, because that’s my goal. I want him to have over 1,000 yards rushing this year, so we’re going to make it happen.”

Erin Andrews then handed the mic to Ingram, who got to ask a question of Jackson. He opted to ask how it felt to be a winner of the AFC North two straight years and a quarterback shattering records.

“It feels good but we got a lot of season left to play. Unwritten right now. Book unfinished,” Jackson said.

Humble to the end, great teammates and plenty of respect.

Troy Aikman Credits Lamar Jackson’s Leadership

A few weeks back, Aikman compared Jackson to one of the game’s true greats in Barry Sanders for his play. As Aikman went on to say, Jackson means a lot for the Ravens not just in his ability to make excellent moves on the field, but to be a stable presence as well in terms of leadership. That’s not unlike what Sanders would do for the Lions for years.

“More importantly for this football team, he’s a great leader. He’s a very unselfish guy,” Aikman said. “He passes around the credit to everybody else and I think that is part of being a great leader for a guy who is receiving so much attention. He’s very quick to single out guys like Mark Ingram and the offensive line and tight ends and all the jobs that are happening around him and the defense. He’s a special guy. He’s the engine that drives this.”

It’s easy to see the credit, as well as the gifts, being handed out by Jackson in a very generous gesture. It’s something which will only endear the players to their teammate even more.

