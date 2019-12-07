Redskins vs. Packers Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Green Bay Packers are looking forward to a rambunctious home crowd this Sunday when they play their first game at Lambeau Field in nearly a month against one of the NFL’s bottom-dwellers, but will they be able to live up to the high expectations of opening as two-touchdown favorites?

The Washington Redskins (3-9) are riding a two-game winning streak into their matchup with the Packers (9-3) after last week’s tone-changing road win at the Carolina Panthers, and they are hoping the key to victory lies in forcing Aaron Rodgers to beat them.

Here’s a closer look at the matchup between two NFC teams with background, stats and advice on which side to back in the Week 14 matchup.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Redskins vs. Packers Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 8

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)

TV: FOX

Spread: Packers -13

Total: 41.5

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

The line has ticked down some across popular books since the Packers opened 14.5-point favorites, but the odds are still heavily stacked against the Redskins as 13-point underdogs coming into the weekend, according to VegasInsider.com. Betters, however, are more split on whether the home team can cover with 57 percent of public bets taking the Packers, according to ActionNetwork.com.

The total has wavered between 41 and 42 but is generally low for Rodgers at Lambeau, with nearly three-fourths of all public bets taking the over.

Betting Trends

Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 7 of Washington’s last 9 games

Green Bay is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games

Green Bay is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of last 5 matchups between the two

Washington is 3-6 SU in its last 9 games against Green Bay

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

The Redskins recognize how wild it is for their defensive plan to revolve around putting the ball in the hands of the Packers’ best player, but their thinking has some validity in terms of unit cohesion. If the entire defense can successfully focus and contain Rodgers, they can feasibly deflate the Packers offense in ways that have been done more times than you’d think this year.

The Packers can counter with a rejuvenated rushing attack, should they finally be able to game plan better for star rusher Aaron Jones. The dynamic third-year running back was brought back into the fold last week in terms of the passing game, getting six targets after getting just one combined in the previous two games. But the Giants were able to limit him to just 18 yards on 11 carries in the run game with nine of those yards coming on a single play, underscoring a schematic problem that is better to address sooner rather than later in a playoff season.

No matter how the Packers choose to attack, the Redskins will likely need rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to play his best game yet to stand a chance of coming away with what would be a signature win in a season that has already seen their head coach lose his job. Haskins hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in three games and faces a fearsome Packers pass-rush of Za’Darius and Preston Smith, with the latter likely to be energized against his former Washington teammates.

The blowout potential is certainly there, even if the Packers defense has some flaws in the secondary. Rodgers tossed for four touchdowns last week and is likely looking to sharpen things up for a final stretch against all three of their NFC North rivals, which could come rather easily against a defense that has allowed more than 24 points per game.

Pick: Packers -13

Over-under: Over 41.5

Prediction: Packers 34, Redskins 20

READ NEXT: Packers Flip Defensive Lineman to Tight End in Unusual Move