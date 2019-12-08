How Redskins Loss to Packers Affects Eagles Playoff Chances

The Washington Redskins are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Maybe you didn’t know they were still alive.

The Redskins (3-10) mounted a comeback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday but it wasn’t enough. They lost the game 20-15 and own no further tie-breakers versus division rivals or common opponents. Washington could still win their remaining three games to finish 6-10 and not make the playoffs.

There had been one scenario out there where Washington could have won the NFC East, assuming the Eagles (5-7) and Cowboys (6-7) continue their steady climb to mediocrity with more losses. The folks at SB Nation broke the whole convoluted series of events down in an in-depth post on playoff scenarios for the NFC East.

Per SB Nation’s Adam Stites:

Unfortunately, Green Bay’s win over Washington in Week 14 means we won’t see the four-way tie at 6-10 the NFC East truly deserves. That’s tragic, but here’s how it could have happened: The Giants still win out, but Washington beats the Packers and (chef’s kiss), it’s beautiful. Four teams deadlocked in mediocrity. Unfortunately, the not-so-exciting result is still the Cowboys winning the tie. Dallas and New York would be 4-2 in games between NFC East teams and Philadelphia and Washington would both be 2-4. The Cowboys’ season sweep would then eliminate the Giants.

Now that scenario is out of the question. However, the Redskins lost rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the loss to Green Bay, so they have bigger decisions and evaluations to make heading into the offseason.

Mack Hollins Was Trending on Twitter on Sunday

Mack Hollins was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins and immediately made an impact. Go figure.

The former Eagles receiver was forced into action after DeVante Parker (remember him?) left the game with a head injury. Hollins made the most of his limited snaps by drawing a pass-interference call that gained 40 yards for Miami and led to a successful field goal.

Even more shocking, Hollins was open on the play before (as David Akers pointed out).

Mack Hollins playing snaps for Dolphins today after Devante Parker leaves with concussion https://t.co/xoRzV9qVvB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2019

Hollins still finished with zero catches on the afternoon but he was surprisingly targeted one time. The Dolphins — the team Eagles head coach Doug Pederson called a “good football team” — lost to the Jets 22-21.

Why didn’t mack hollins ever do this here? pic.twitter.com/XAXQpQNMe6 — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) December 8, 2019

Chiefs Have Their Equipment Sent to Wrong Place

The Patriots have been cleared of any wrong-doing, but the implications were there. They always are.

The Kansas City Chiefs were almost forced to forfeit Sunday’s game versus New England when some of their equipment was sent to the wrong location. Instead of getting to Foxborough in Massachusetts, a crate containing helmets, shoulder pads and footballs was mistakenly routed to Newark, NJ.

Crisis Averted! Chiefs equipment bags have arrived! pic.twitter.com/SQcwMdpH2u — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 8, 2019

The crisis was averted and the equipment arrived to the stadium before kickoff. If it hadn’t arrived prior to 4:25 p.m., the Chiefs would have had to forfeit the game.

