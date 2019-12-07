Richard Sherman Sounds off on 49er’s Broadcaster Comments about Lamar Jackson

The San Francisco 49er’s recently suspended their radio color analyst Tim Ryan, for comments he said on a Bay Area sports talk radio show about Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson and his impressive abilities to make on ball fakes.

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” said Ryan per the San Francisco Chronicle. “I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

In a video posted by NFL reporter Cam Inman, 49er’s cornerback Richard Sherman came to Ryan’s defense after the racially insensitive remarks.

“I know Tim personally and I listened to the dialogue and saw it written and I honestly wasn’t as outraged as everyone else. I understand how it can be taken under a certain context and be offensive to some, but if you’re saying ‘hey this is a brown ball, they’re wearing dark colors and he has a brown arm,’ honestly sometimes it’s hard, we were having trouble seeing it on film,” Sherman said. “It was technically a valid point but you know you can always phrase things better….. and I’ve had a relationship with him since I got here and he’s never been anything but a great guy.”

#49ers Richard Sherman said radio analyst Tim Ryan apologized to individuals at team hotel for his “dark skin” comment about Lamar Jackson, said Ryan made “valid” points but could have chosen better words pic.twitter.com/O8dWOztQiC — 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) December 5, 2019

After Ryan’s comments the 49’ers suspended him for one game and issued the following statement:

“We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

49ers’ defensive lineman Dee Ford also came to Ryan’s defense.

“He walked up to me earlier, and before he even said anything, I told him ‘I’ve got your back,’” Ford said in a video posted by Inman. “I already knew the story — words kinda got taken out of context. Of course — I think he knows now he could have used better judgment with his words.”

#49ers Dee Ford spoke to suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan and told him “I’ve got your back” pic.twitter.com/tcrU3TVI0O — 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) December 5, 2019

Per Fox News, Ryan issued an apology and said, “I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

This season the ‘9ers have proved to be top contenders to be in Superbowl 2020. The team currently boasts a 10-2 record, tied for league’s best with the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. This week they have a tough matchup as they play against New Orleans on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. PST. Ryan will not be working during Sunday’s game.