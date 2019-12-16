Veteran Cornerback Expected to Join Saints After Monday Night Football

Janoris Jenkins didn’t have to wait long to find himself a new team.

NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday night the New Orleans Saints have successfully claimed the veteran cornerback off the waivers after he was cut last week from the New York Giants after he refused to apologize for using a hateful slur on Twitter in an interaction with a fan.

Jenkins, however, will not be able to immediately join his new teammates with his addition being deferred until Tuesday with the Saints (10-3) set to play the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on Monday Night Football to close out Week 15.

Janoris Jenkins’ claim officially is delayed until Tuesday because the Saints play the Colts tonight. But Jenkins officially will become a Saint on Tuesday. https://t.co/kezZbpkl5o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2019

The Giants officially waived him with an injury designation after he hurt his ankle in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the decision came after his clashes with other Twitter users while he was receiving medical treatment during practice. The result is one that seems to be in line with Jenkins’ interests as he immediately deemed his release the “best news ever.”

As long as his off-the-field issues don’t persist with the Saints, Jenkins has a good opportunity to fit into a quality system as a rotational piece at the very least. Jenkins had tallied four interceptions and 14 passed defended in 13 games for the Giants prior to his release, keeping pace with his usual output in his previous seven NFL seasons.

There is a possibility Jenkins could challenge former Giants teammate Eli Apple for his starting job opposite star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, as Apple has gone through some struggles in recent games. As a whole, the Saints defense will look to take a step back in the right direction Monday night after last week’s terrible showing against San Francisco, but a change could be coming to the secondary if troubles persist against the Colts.

Jenkins Talks Way Into Better Situation

While Jenkins didn’t play anywhere last Sunday after his release, he could now be poised to play even more games than he would have if he had remained with the Giants, who will see their season end in two weeks with no more than five wins on the year.

The Saints, who have already wrapped up the NFC South, are among the top contenders to reach the Super Bowl this season and are still in a position to claim one of the NFC’s top two playoff seeds. Now, Jenkins gets to join in the fun and contribute to a winning football team after talking his way out of a sinking ship.

Still, Jenkins’ situation is a little suspect when you consider how the entire shift came to be.

To recap: Jenkins dropped an insensitive slur on social media and then refused to back down against backlash from the organization, defending his usage of the slur as “slang” and calling it “just part of my culture.” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Jenkins’ refusal to admit any wrongdoing was the main reason for his release, which forced him to face the terrible consequences of … getting to join a contender.

It wouldn’t be the first time a player talked their way into a release this season. Antonio Brown’s turbulent season was certainly among the most high-profile instances, while there have been some more amicable situations, such as Terrell Suggs and Arizona’s reportedly mutual decision to part ways. Like Jenkins, Suggs also didn’t take long to find a new home as the Kansas City Chiefs claimed him off the waivers Monday as well.

