The Auburn Tigers were rightfully excited about beating longtime rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide 48-45 over the weekend. In fact, so excited their fans rushed the field in celebration. For that action, the SEC has fined the victors $250,000.

The SEC policy, which was adopted in 2014, states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

VideoVideo related to sec fines auburn $250k for storming the field after iron bowl win 2019-12-02T14:59:15-05:00

Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to penalties of up to $100,000 for a second offense and a maximum of $250,000 for a third and consecutive offenses. The funds collected from the fine will be transferred to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

This Is Auburn’s Fourth Time Violating the SEC’s Guidelines

That fine might sound a little egregious for the SEC’s standards, but this is not the first time Auburn has been penalized for committing such an offense. For fans attending football games, they’ve been disciplined now three times.

The first time took place following the Kick Six victory over Alabama in 2013. The second was 2017’s SEC West-clinching win against Bama and the third being on Saturday. In 2016, fans stormed the basketball court when the team handed the Kentucky Wildcats an upset loss.

Auburn Storms the Court After Beating Kentucky 75-70Auburn students storm the court after beating #14 Kentucky 75-70 in Auburn Arena on January 16, 2016. http://www.WarBlogle.com http://www.twitter.com/WarBlogle http://www.facebook.com/WarBlogle http://www.instagram.com/WarBlogle http://www.google.com/+WarBlogle 2016-01-17T04:12:17.000Z