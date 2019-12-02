Actor Campaigns for Sixers to Sign Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford can still provide instant offense for an NBA team, even at the young age of 40. He averaged 30 points in April last season as a member of the Phoenix Suns and proved he could produce at a high level.

The 19-year veteran almost stole the show from Dirk Nowitzki during the Dallas Mavericks’ final home game of the 2018-19 season by dropping 51 points. This meant he had surpassed his idol Michael Jordan as the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game. He is also the only player in NBA history to scored 50 points for four different franchises, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

J. Crossover. Jamal Crawford (39 years, 20 days) has become the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan (38 years, 315 days) on Dec. 29, 2001. He's also the first player ever with 50-point games for 4 different franchises. pic.twitter.com/YqoZ4SFnD9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 10, 2019

Actor & Comedian Michael Rapaport Thinks Sixers Should Sign Crawford On Saturday night, Michael Rapaport tweeted about the Philadelphia 76ers and Jamal Crawford. "I've got a lot of love for the fighting city of Philadelphia & I hate to do them a front office favor, but you all really need to bring in Jamal Crawford. Guarantee you that he will win you a playoff game. When you're flirting with Championship potential, why not? NBATwitter @Sixers." I've got a lot of love for the fighting city of Philadelphia & I hate to do them a front office favor but you all really need to bring in @JCrossover. Guarantee you that he will win you a playoff game. When you're flirting with Championship potential, why not? #NBATwitter @sixers — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 1, 2019 It has been heavily documented that Rapaport is a die-hard New York Knicks fan. You could see how passionate he was when they traded Kristaps Porzingis away last season for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, and DeAndre Jordan. Last September, ESPN's Marc J. Spears revealed on ESPN's The Jump (via Clutch Points) that Crawford had reportedly generated interest from the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent. "… he's had some interest from the Lakers, had some interest from the Sixers. Had some from Golden State, although I don't think the Golden State thing will be there with Patrick McCaw coming back." Back in July, Heavy.com's Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson reported the Sixers, Thunder, Lakers, Nets, and Heat were interested in the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Could the Raptors or Bucks Have Interest in Crawford?

Late Saturday night, Robinson tweeted out that he was told the Milwaukee Bucks & Toronto Raptors inquired about Crawford’s services.

Milwaukee Bucks & Toronto Raptors inquired about Jamal Crawford, I’m told. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) December 1, 2019

Last week, Kelly Iko of The Athletic (h/t Ashish Mathur of Clutch Points) also reported that there isn’t any real desperation for the Houston Rockets to pursue JR Smith or Crawford.

The Rockets do have some injuries to Eric Gordon and Danuel House, so they could use more depth at that position. However, for now, Houston is electing to go with Ben McLemore until Gordon and House return.

Concerning the injuries to Houston’s snipers, Rockets fans have pointed to the free-agent pool of shooters like J.R. Smith, Jamal Crawford, and Nick Young — names I brought up in conversation — but there’s no urgent sense of desperation to go that route. Internally, they believe the contributions of Ben McLemore and even calling up players like Gary Clark can hold them above water while Eric Gordon and Danuel House return to the fold.

Last week, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers also threw his some love behind Crawford being signed.

Tuesday thoughts…. Melo free , now its time @JCrossover got signed. Streets need to see this man in the league. Thats all. Happy Tuesday — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 26, 2019

